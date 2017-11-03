WATCH: Keith Olbermann and Meghan McCain battle over Trump being more damaging to US than bin Laden

Keith Olbermann, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain -- View screen shot

Appearing on The View to tout his new book, commentator Keith Olbermann skirmished with conservative Meghan McCain over whether President Donald Trump has been more damaging to the U.S. than Osama bin Laden.

Touching on a variety of Trump-related subjects, co-host Sunny Hostin asked Olbermann about comments he recently made stating that Trump and his family have done more damage to America than ISIS and the man behind the terrorist attacks on America.

“We did really well after 9/11,” Olbermann explained. “And let’s give ourselves some credit for what we did not do. We did not restrict all the freedoms in this country. We did not single out people. We did not destroy the fabric—.”

“3,000 people died on 9/11,” co-host McCain interrupted. “The comparison is absurd.”

“More people died in the Iraq war than died on 9/11, and we didn’t need to be there,” Olbermann replied.

“You think bin Laden did less to hurt America than President Trump?” McCain pressed, to which Olbermann replied, “yes.”

‘We want Americans to come together,” McCain retorted. “Rhetoric like that is damaging. And by the way, my brother fought in the Iraq War. I don’t understand when you’re saying a thing like that. Bin Laden was dedicated to the destruction of everything we hold dear and our freedoms.”

Pressed by McCain and the rest of the panel to explain himself, Olbermann replied, “It’s not about disrespecting the troops in the slightest or your father’s,” before addressing John McCain’s time as a POW.

‘It astounds me that he was able to do that,” Olbermann continued. “His service to the country now astounds me and I applaud him, but the Iraq war was a waste of these people’s lives and it was unnecessary.”

“From your perspective,” McCain shot back.

“I think history suggests that the two things didn’t have anything to do with each other,” Olbermann explained.

After the commercial break, Olbermann attempted to find common ground with McCain that President Donald Trump is unfit for office.

Watch the videos below via ABC.

Part one:

Part two: