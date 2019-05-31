Quantcast
Bill Barr is ‘unraveling in plain view’ — and ‘struggling hard to cover up’ his lies to Congress: CNN legal analyst

Published

3 hours ago

on

CNN legal analyst Shan Wu on Friday took a hammer to Attorney General Bill Barr and accused him of engaging in a coverup of falsehoods that he told to Congress.

After watching a clip of an interview with CBS in which Barr contradicted his own testimony about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Wu was struck by just how much backtracking the attorney general has had to do since issuing his infamous four-page summary of the Mueller report.

“He’s really unraveling in plain view,” Wu said. “He’s struggling so hard to cover up the fact that he misled Congress, the fact that he mislead the American people.”

CNN’s Jim Sciutto then asked him if he thought Barr was now claiming that he actually overruled Mueller in his legal analysis of what constitutes obstruction of justice, and Wu replied that he was.

“Keep in mind… he’s overruling an investigation which he was not involved in the factual development,” he said. “He’s saying he is just reading the law and he’s disagreeing on the law. And that is such a huge reveal, why are we hearing about it just now?”

Watch the video below.

