Chris Cuomo’s interview with two Trump defenders devolves into chaos after he nails the GOP’s Benghazi hypocrisy

Amy Kremer, CNN's Chris Cuomo and David Urban (Photo: Screen capture)

A CNN panel with host Chris Cuomo devolved into absolute chaos when he dared to ask Donald Trump’s shills if any of the president’s supporters believed governing should cease if Democrats continue their investigations.

Republican commentator David Urban said that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has two choices: to impeach Trump or move forward with the business of the people. Cuomo couldn’t understand why someone couldn’t do both since it’s what happened under former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Urban’s excuse was that “it’s very hard to compartmentalize.” Indeed, this president has a very difficult time doing his job when other things are going on, or the television is talking about him. Other presidents master the task with years of training in law, business or politics, but somehow Trump never learned the talent of multi-tasking. Urban complimented Clinton for being “extraordinary” for his ability to deal with impeachment and do his job at the same time.

Urban, however, tried to claim that this is a more partisan attack than then-Speaker Newt Gingrich’s crusade to uncover Clinton’s sex life. The claim made Cuomo chuckle.

Women for Trump creator Amy Kremer defended Trump because he was being attacked. Cuomo compared it to the 10 Benghazi hearings during former President Barack Obama’s administration that ultimately turned up nothing. Calling it a “sham” Cuomo called the investigations a waste of not only taxpayer money but time as well. Still, Obama managed to do the work America hired him to do.

“American lives were lost, Chris!” Kremer went off screaming.

“That’s right, and you guys took advantage of that and played on those lives and pretended that was your intention when your intention was to smear,” Cuomo retorted.

The panel erupted into chaos after that.

Watch below:

