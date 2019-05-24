CNN’s April Ryan delivers a righteous blistering of Trump for his Pelosi video smear: ‘Your bullying won’t work’

April Ryan, White House correspondent anf Washington, D.C., bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks (Photo: Screen capture)

During a segment with CNN host Erin Burnett, contributor April Ryan delivered a righteous rant aimed at Donald Trump for sharing a video from Fox News that appeared to show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) slurring.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

According to Ryan, who has battled with the White Hosue — including spokesperson Sarah Sanders — Trump and his White House are engaging in propaganda by flat-out lying to the American public that knows better.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #





Given a chance by the host to address Trump’s video, Ryan called the president out in no uncertain terms.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“This is not Russia. We have seen propaganda video come out with Jim Acosta our own Jim Acosta,” she charged. “The White House tried to perpetrate a lie on me saying something that I never said about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She and her father went on Fox News saying this.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You know, this president has a tendency to throw rocks and he throws boulders and hides his hands,” she continued. “He has to understand that when you hurl insults at people you have to look in the mirror. and sometimes when you look in the mirror it’s not so pretty.”

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He is talking about Joe Biden,” she provided as an example. “Joe Biden never said his father was born in Germany when he was born in New York. I have never seen Joe Biden write a tweet saying ‘covfefe.’ Or I’ve never seen a Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders pick up a glass of water with two hands. He has to stop the schoolyard bullying. He thinks he is bullying people into submission and it’s not working — it’s just not.”

# p #6_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #7_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = NULL #