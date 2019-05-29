CNN’s Don Lemon reveals why Democrats may want to approach impeachment carefully

Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

In his opening commentary, CNN host Don Lemon explained why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is “between a rock and a hard place” on the issue of impeachment.

“So, there is so much confusion out there, so much spinning, let me tell you,” Lemon said.

Lemon did a recap of Mueller’s key points in his short press conference Wednesday, noting specifically that Mueller said he didn’t exonerate the president.

“He doesn’t want to testify to Congress about his report. With all due respect, though, to the special counsel and the hard work of his office, I’m not sure that that will ultimately be his call to make,” Lemon continued. “You know why? Because I just want to show you the perfect example of why he should, okay? This may be you. I know a lot of people watch this, the top of the show, to hear my take and then they go on social media or they yell at their buddies and friends, maybe even people who are at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. This is why it’s important for him to speak and testify:”

Lemon played a clip from a voted who attended Rep. Justin Amash’s (R-MI) town hall this week. She told a reporter that she’d never before heard that President Donald Trump was not exonerated in the Mueller report.

“I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump,” she said. “I hadn’t heard that before, and I mainly listen to the conservative news, and I haven’t heard anything negative about that report, and President Trump had been exonerated.”

This is the problem that Congressional Democrats are up against.

“Hadn’t heard, mainly listens to conservative news,” Lemon repeated. “What does that say to you about Trump TV and all of those — the echo chamber out there. All the people who are carrying water for this president? Listen, I don’t mean to demean anything or say anything – negative about that voter because she’s doing what many people do. They listen to news that just reaffirms their own beliefs. She had no idea.”

Lemon wondered if it was that reason Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr rushed to get their perspective out to the American public prior to the actual release of the Mueller report.

“That voter, who cares enough about what is going on in this country, to go to a town hall, had no idea that the president has not been exonerated,” Lemon continued. “Think about that. That is because the spin is drowning out the facts. Again, it is why Attorney General Barr did what he did. It’s why the president does what he does. It’s why the president’s state-run television network airs and amplifies it all without question. And it shows you why it is so important for Robert Mueller to speak out again, to testify, to tell us the facts out loud.”

Watch his commentary below:

