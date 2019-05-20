Quantcast

Consequences for Trump’s actions are stacking up: Washington Post columnist

Dominique Jackson

20 May 2019 at 21:52 ET                   
President Donald Trump. (Isac Nóbrega/PR)

On Monday, Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank railed against President Donald Trump for preempting Alabama’s abortion ban.

Alabama has signed into law one of the most restrictive abortions bans in the country in an attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ban makes abortions illegal even in the case of rape and incest.

Milbank explained that even though Trump tweeted about his view of abortion, it failed.

“He was trying to distance himself from Alabama’s new law begging the Supreme Court to ban abortions even for victims of rape and incest. But it no longer matters what Trump thinks — and not just because the Alabama ban is already signed into law. Trump put Alabama on course to do what it has done,” Milbank wrote.

He then explained how Trump’s behaviors have led to divisive policy decisions with real-life consequences. He noted examples such as Trump’s travel ban, policies toward China, Iran, and the border wall.

“This is just one of many cases in which Trump seems to be catching up with the consequences of his own actions. His policies toward China, Iran and on the southern border have likewise produced a variety of ill effects and unforeseen consequences,” he said.

Adding, “Unforeseen, but not unforeseeable: Trump seems to govern by smashing crockery, undoing decades of precedent and causing upheaval for its own sake — without much regard for what the consequences might be.”

He then said that Trump could have avoided the “unforeseen consequences.”

“Virtually all of these unforeseen consequences could have been avoided if Trump had spent a few minutes foreseeing them. Instead, they took months to show themselves. And they could take years to repair,” Milbank said.

Read the full column here.

