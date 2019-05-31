Quantcast
Connect with us


Fox News’ Laura Ingraham raked over the coals for trying to deflect from promoting a neo-Nazi on her show

Published

2 hours ago

on

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been taking heat ever since she promoted right-wing conspiracy theorists and even a neo-Nazi on her show Thursday evening and presented them as conservatives who were victims of unfair social media censorship.

Ingraham’s championing of white supremacist Paul Nehlen — an avowed racist who was so toxic that he was even banned from alt-right-welcoming social media company Gab — drew criticism from CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday, as he sent out a tweet shaming Fox News for letting its hosts get away with promoting white nationalists.

“Just a reminder that Paul Nehlen is a racist and if you’re defending him that’s what you’re defending,” Tapper wrote.

A defensive Ingraham shot back at Tapper and claimed he was harming the tenor of public discourse by pointing out that she was promoting a man who was once fond of creating “enemy lists” targeting Jews who had criticized him on Twitter.

“Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy,” Ingraham wrote. “Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America.”

Ingraham’s tweet completely glossed over the fact that Tapper was directly quoting a man whom she had told her millions of viewers was a conservative free-speech martyr just hours before.

Several people who follow Ingraham were not impressed with her attempt to deflect from championing a neo-Nazi — check out the best reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 