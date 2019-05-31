Fox News’ Laura Ingraham raked over the coals for trying to deflect from promoting a neo-Nazi on her show
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has been taking heat ever since she promoted right-wing conspiracy theorists and even a neo-Nazi on her show Thursday evening and presented them as conservatives who were victims of unfair social media censorship.
Ingraham’s championing of white supremacist Paul Nehlen — an avowed racist who was so toxic that he was even banned from alt-right-welcoming social media company Gab — drew criticism from CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday, as he sent out a tweet shaming Fox News for letting its hosts get away with promoting white nationalists.
“Just a reminder that Paul Nehlen is a racist and if you’re defending him that’s what you’re defending,” Tapper wrote.
Just a reminder that Paul Nehlen is a racist and if you’re defending him that’s what you’re defending. Cc @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kQJRtmecLe
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 31, 2019
A defensive Ingraham shot back at Tapper and claimed he was harming the tenor of public discourse by pointing out that she was promoting a man who was once fond of creating “enemy lists” targeting Jews who had criticized him on Twitter.
“Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy,” Ingraham wrote. “Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America.”
Retweeting screenshots of despicable old tweets by racists and/or anti-semites must make those racists & anti-semites very happy. Unfortunately it does zero to elevate the debate in America. cc. @CNN
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 31, 2019
Ingraham’s tweet completely glossed over the fact that Tapper was directly quoting a man whom she had told her millions of viewers was a conservative free-speech martyr just hours before.
Several people who follow Ingraham were not impressed with her attempt to deflect from championing a neo-Nazi — check out the best reactions below.
Second: You billed the segment as being about censorship of prominent conservatives. Your infographic referred to "prominent voices." Is Paul Nehlen a prominent voice? A prominent conservative?
— FreedomGasHat (@Popehat) May 31, 2019
Laura Ingraham Features White Supremacist Paul Nehlen, Cites Him As ‘Prominent Voice’https://t.co/W8y2mHgo8I
— jordan (@JordanUhl) May 31, 2019
You cut out the middle men and just elevate the anti-semites and racists. pic.twitter.com/1i9FYr2X1e
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 31, 2019
Agreed. I don't even know why they'd bring up Paul Nehlen anyway, no one but the absolute bottom-rung white supremacists give a shit about that guy anymore. I'd understand it if a major network commentator identified him as a prominent conservative in prime time, but.
— David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 31, 2019
how very dare they provide examples of the people you were defending on your show
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 31, 2019
So, do you condemn Paul Nehlan's statements or do you support them? https://t.co/2ac2Xxdn1C pic.twitter.com/GACBkPwhC2
— Jay McKenzie (@JamesFourM) May 31, 2019
Apparently promoting racists and anti semites does elevate the debate, tho, according to you. What does that make you exactly?
— ❤️ (@umairh) May 31, 2019
ah yes, the timeless “are Nazis bad?” debate in America.
— Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) May 31, 2019
I want to say you're wrong, but I have to admit you're an expert on what old racists like.
— Johnny McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) May 31, 2019
Good luck with tour sponsors 🤣
— Tink the resistor (@ResistorTink) May 31, 2019
She just meant elevate her arm. pic.twitter.com/AaWiNbtkXj
— Flora Fox (@queenofoxes) May 31, 2019