Fox News viewers fire ugly homophobic slurs at Pete Buttigieg for calling Trump a draft dodger

Pete Buttigieg and Donald Trump (Photos: go.peteforamerica.com and screen capture)

Responding to a Fox News website report noting that South Bend Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out President Donald Trump for avoiding military service during the Viet Nam era for reportedly having “bone spurs,” viewers of the conservative cable network lashed out at the Democrat — who served in Afghanistan — with a slew of ugly homophobic slurs.

As Fox noted, Buttigieg accused Trump of faking his injury to avoid the draft, stating: “This is somebody who I think it’s fairly obvious to most of us took advantage of the fact that he was the child of a multi-millionaire in order to pretend to be disabled so that somebody could go to war in his place.”

This did not sit well with Fox News followers, who took the low road, as you can see below:

