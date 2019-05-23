Quantcast

Fox News viewers fire ugly homophobic slurs at Pete Buttigieg for calling Trump a draft dodger

By - May 23, 2019
Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Donald Trump
Pete Buttigieg and Donald Trump (Photos: go.peteforamerica.com and screen capture)

Responding to a Fox News website report noting that South Bend Democratic Mayor Pete Buttigieg called out President Donald Trump for avoiding military service during the Viet Nam era for reportedly having “bone spurs,” viewers of the conservative cable network lashed out at the Democrat — who served in Afghanistan — with a slew of ugly homophobic slurs.

This did not sit well with Fox News followers, who took the low road, as you can see below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
