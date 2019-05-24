Fox’s Chris Wallace reacts to Trump’s Thursday freakout: Pelosi ‘clearly’ succeeded in getting under his skin

Fox's Chris Wallace. (Screenshot)

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had hit a nerve with her comments about President Donald Trump.

Pelosi and Trump have been engaged in a public feud since Wednesday, when the house speaker accused the president of being engaged in a “cover-up.”

On Thursday, Trump derailed a press conference by going on a lengthy attack against Pelosi and insisting he was completely “calm” during his brief infrastructure meeting with Democrats.

“I have to say I’m not sure who was trolling whom. I think they were trying to get under each other’s skin. There is no question that Nancy Pelosi, when she starts talking about I pray for the president and perhaps his family should have an intervention, was trying to get at the president,” Wallace explained.

“And clearly she succeeded to some degree in getting under his skin when yesterday at the press conference he called on what, about four or five members of his administration to confirm the fact that he didn’t have a ‘temper tantrum’ and didn’t lose his temper when he ended the meeting on infrastructure on Wednesday.”

“On the other hand, he gives as good as he gets and talking about ‘crazy Nancy’ and that she is losing it and he is worried about her,” Wallace continued.

“You know, look, as a political reporter in this town it’s all very entertaining but as an American what it means is that nothing gets done. That has to be concerning whether it’s infrastructure. There are a lot of things that have to get done in the course of this year, let alone 2020 and the campaign. They have to figure out how to fund the government by October 1. They have to raise the debt limit or the country goes into default.”

