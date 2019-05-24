GOP senator infuriated after House Republican single-handedly kills disaster relief bill

Rep. Chip Roy, center (Facebook)

A lone Republican congressman killed a disaster relief bill for his own state — infuriating at least one GOP senator.

The House failed to passed a $19 billion bill providing disaster aid that had already passed through the Senate to assist relief efforts for states and territories hit by earthquakes, flooding, hurricanes and wildfires, reported Roll Call.

House members tried to pass the measure during a pro forma session Friday by unanimous consent since many lawmakers had already left for a weeklong Memorial Day recess on Thursday.

But Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) objected because the bill didn’t provide funding for border security.

“Our nation is strong enough, and compassionate enough, to have a responsive and fiscally responsive approach to help people who are hurting in the wake of natural disasters,” Roy argued.

The Senate had passed the relief bill 85-8 on Thursday evening, after President Donald Trump agreed to support the measure despite its exclusion of $4.5 billion for the border the White House and GOP lawmakers had demanded.

Roy’s objection angered Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who complained the relief package was unnecessarily delayed.

The U.S. House tried to pass #DisasterRelief bill by voice vote but unfortunately it had one member object. This means bill will not head to @potus until the full House votes on it. They are adjourned until Tuesday, May 28th so that is the earliest it will be voted on. #Sayfie — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 24, 2019

The bill would have provided about $900 million to Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017, and also require the Trump administration to make almost $9 billion available to the U.S. territory — despite the president’s opposition to extending additional aid to the island.

