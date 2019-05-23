Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Internet scorches Trump and Barr’s latest scheme to go after Mueller and FBI: ‘There’s no way this ends well’

By - May 23, 2019
AG William Barr testifies before Congress. (Image via AFP/Nicholas Kamm.)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump ordered the intelligence community to submit to Attorney General William Barr’s investigation of why the FBI investigated Russia and the Trump campaign — and announced that Barr will have full authority to declassify any sensitive information that arises from this investigation.

# p #1_25 # ad skipped = NULL #

The move marks yet another attempt by the president to undermine public confidence in the Russia investigation, which recently concluded with special counsel Robert Mueller outlining ten potential acts of obstruction of justice for Congress to review.

# p #2_25 # ad skipped = NULL #

In no time, social media exploded with outrage over Trump’s push to weaponize the Department of Justice and retaliate against a legal threat to himself:

# p #3_25 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_25 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_25 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_25 # ad skipped = true #

# p #19_25 # ad skipped = true #

# p #22_25 # ad skipped = true #

# p #25_25 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #26_25 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
Trump rage tweets at Pelosi with discredited doctored video — even after Fox News called it fake
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+