Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort secure a Trump administration job for indicted banker

By - May 23, 2019
Jared Kushner (Time)

Federal officials on Thursday unsealed an indictment leveled against banker Stephen Calk, a former Trump economic adviser who is being accused of lending former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort $16 million in exchange for a plum job within the White House.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Bloomberg is now reporting that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort push Calk’s candidacy shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

In an email sent to Kushner in late November 2016, Manafort asked Kushner to recommend pushing for Calk to get a “major appointment” within the incoming administration. He also described Calk as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s “since before the nomination was secured and have been active in the campaign.”

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“On it!” Kushner replied.

# p #4_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

There is no indication that Kushner knew that Calk and Manafort had arranged an alleged pay-for-play scheme, and Calk was ultimately not hired for a job within the White House, despite being interviewed for an under secretary of the Army post within days of granting Manafort a multi-million-dollar loan.

# p #5_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sombrero-wearing California teachers busted for racist year book photo
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+