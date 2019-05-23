Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort secure a Trump administration job for indicted banker
Federal officials on Thursday unsealed an indictment leveled against banker Stephen Calk, a former Trump economic adviser who is being accused of lending former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort $16 million in exchange for a plum job within the White House.
Bloomberg is now reporting that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort push Calk’s candidacy shortly after the 2016 presidential election.
In an email sent to Kushner in late November 2016, Manafort asked Kushner to recommend pushing for Calk to get a “major appointment” within the incoming administration. He also described Calk as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s “since before the nomination was secured and have been active in the campaign.”
“On it!” Kushner replied.
There is no indication that Kushner knew that Calk and Manafort had arranged an alleged pay-for-play scheme, and Calk was ultimately not hired for a job within the White House, despite being interviewed for an under secretary of the Army post within days of granting Manafort a multi-million-dollar loan.