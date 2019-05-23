Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort secure a Trump administration job for indicted banker

Jared Kushner (Time)

Federal officials on Thursday unsealed an indictment leveled against banker Stephen Calk, a former Trump economic adviser who is being accused of lending former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort $16 million in exchange for a plum job within the White House.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Bloomberg is now reporting that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to help Manafort push Calk’s candidacy shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #





In an email sent to Kushner in late November 2016, Manafort asked Kushner to recommend pushing for Calk to get a “major appointment” within the incoming administration. He also described Calk as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s “since before the nomination was secured and have been active in the campaign.”

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“On it!” Kushner replied.

# p #4_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

There is no indication that Kushner knew that Calk and Manafort had arranged an alleged pay-for-play scheme, and Calk was ultimately not hired for a job within the White House, despite being interviewed for an under secretary of the Army post within days of granting Manafort a multi-million-dollar loan.

# p #5_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = NULL #