Jewish Americans will never vote for Trump no matter how much he sucks up to Israel: columnist

By - May 24, 2019
White House photo of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In a column for the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin disabused Donald Trump of the notion that he will ever gain the support of Jewish voters because they find his conduct appalling.

Under a headline, “American Jewish voters still despise Trump,” Rubin points out that Trump has failed in two years to get Jewish voters to consider him — based upon recent polling.

“The Jewish Electorate Institute’s latest poll confirms what those who closely follow the Jewish community and political opinion about Israel have long known: American Jews remain among the most anti-Trump religious groups,” she writes, adding, “While the president’s support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies might endear him to evangelicals (his core base of support), it does absolutely nothing for him with American Jews.”

According to the poll, “Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of Jewish voters believe Jewish Americans are less secure than they were two years ago, 71 percent disapprove of the way President Trump has handled anti-Semitism, and nearly 60 percent believe that he bears at least some responsibility for the shootings at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway.”

The poll also notes, “… the results demonstrate Jewish voters’ view of President Trump and how they plan to vote in the 2020 election: 71 percent disapprove of President Trumps’ overall job performance, 70 percent view him unfavorably, 67 percent would vote for a generic Democrat over President Trump, and 65 percent would vote for Democratic candidate Joe Biden over President Trump.”

According to Rubin, disgust with Trump runs deep for a multitude of reasons and that his friendship with Netanyahu is not a plus — adding that he is wasting his time if he wants the Jewish vote.

“In short, as a religious minority, perpetual immigrants in history due to widespread persecution, who deeply value civil liberties and the rule of law, American Jews could barely imagine a worse president than Trump,” she lectured. “He offends their core values and cultivates an atmosphere that endangers them. Unfortunately for Trump and his hypnotized Republican Party, they also turn out to vote in large numbers.”

You can read more here.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
