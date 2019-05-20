Michael Cohen testimony reveals why Donald Trump Jr. is terrified of testifying under oath about Trump Tower Moscow

President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney testified under oath that the president’s namesake son lied to Congress about the family’s Trump Tower Moscow project.
On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), released 600-pages of Cohen’s testimony during his two closed-door sessions testifying under oath.
“Asked by Schiff during the March closed-door hearing whether it would be inaccurate for Trump Jr. to say that he merely had a ‘vague or ‘passing’ familiarity with the project, Cohen replied that it would be ‘inaccurate,'” Politico reported.
Trump, Jr. may not be the only Trump family member facing exposure.
Ivanka Trump may also face legal liability, as does her father.