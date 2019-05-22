Mnuchin is on ‘very thin ice’ — and courts won’t buy his excuse for holding president’s taxes: Trump biographer

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin (Screenshot)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin got an earful on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning as House Democrats grilled him about his refusal to release President Donald Trump’s taxes despite the law clearly stating that he shall release them upon request.

While appearing on MSNBC, Trump biographer Tim O’Brien said that Mnuchin is risking putting himself in legal jeopardy if he continues denying congressional requests for the president’s taxes.

“Legally, I think he’s on very thin ice,” O’Brien explained. “The fact of the matter is the law says that the Congress has the right, if it deems it legislatively necessary, to request the president’s tax returns.”

O’Brien then explained why Mnuchin’s excuses for holding Trump’s returns are very likely to get shot down in court.

“Mnuchin’s interpreting ‘legislative reasons’ narrowly,” he said. “I don’t think the courts, if it does to that point, are going to interpret this as narrowly as he does. All of this falls right, I think, in the middle of Congress’s oversight authority, and the framers of the Constitution put that there for good reason.”

Watch the video below.

