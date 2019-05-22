‘Seek legal advice personally’: Rep. Rashida Tlaib tells Steve Mnuchin that he will go down before Trump

Rashida Tlaib speaks with Steve Mnuchin (screen grab)

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Wednesday advised Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to obtain a personal attorney after he refused a lawful request to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

At a House Financial Services Committee hearing, Tlaib concluded her questions for Mnuchin by warning that his failure to release Trump’s tax returns could put the secretary in personal legal jeopardy.

“As somebody that truly believes in the rule of law, as somebody that has practiced law and is an attorney, I would advise you, Secretary, to get personal legal advice because the cover-up of this administration, it goes beyond just providing the taxes,” Tlaib said.

The congresswoman suggested that Mnuchin should think twice about trusting the Department of Justice.

“I think you need to be very, very clear about what your role is,” she continued, “and what your responsibility is to the American people. This goes beyond just providing taxes. It goes [to] transparency and the fact that no one is above the law.”

“So, Secretary, please seek out legal advice personally about what your obligations are because the Department of Justice is not protecting you, it’s protecting the president,” Tlaib remarked.

Watch the video below.

