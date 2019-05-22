‘Mommy’ Pelosi gets in Trump’s head and that’s why he freaks out: Trump biographer

Composite image of Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi, photos by Gage Skidmore.

President Donald Trump is having a tough time with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). During an interview with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the senior New York Senator explained that Trump stormed into their meeting and directed his anger to Pelosi before he stomped off. No one spoke other than him in the three-minute meeting, but whatever happened leading up to the meeting enraged the president.

Trump biographer Michael d’Antonio and CNN’s Don Lemon chuckled about the president’s emotional instability.

“Got to get ready for the — he might tweet about you tonight,” Lemon joked.

“I’m ready for him,” d’Antonio said. “I’m challenged because I try to use facts. He’s not challenged because he’s fact-free.”

Pelosi released a statement in wake of the meeting characterizing the 3-minute shout-fest as a “temper tantrum.” It promoted the president to then have a temper tantrum about it.

“And Pelosi had a new statement that said the president had a temper tantrum for us all to see. Why does he get so earthed by Nancy Pelosi?” Lemon asked.

“She’s Mommy and she’s not treating him well,” the biographer said. “She’s a powerful woman, a bit older than him, got authority. I don’t think he likes it when women aren’t taking care of him. Absolutely she lives in his head and what’s weird is she doesn’t have to do much, does she? She just has to say this is a cover-up. And what’s amazing is his whole life has been a cover-up. There’s not been a thing that he’s claimed. He walked out into the Rose Garden and covered-up the real reason why this meeting blew up. He was covering up as he’s saying Donald Trump doesn’t do cover-ups.”

Watch the comments below:

