MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts GOP hypocrisy on impeachment: ‘They all trash Trump behind closed doors’

Travis Gettys

20 May 2019 at 07:13 ET                   
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for “lying” about fellow Republican Rep. Justin Amash — who became the first GOP lawmaker to describe President Donald Trump’s behavior as impeachable.

Amash tweeted out his conclusions over the weekend after reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and he believes Trump committed multiple impeachable offenses — but McCarthy dismissed those concerns as a cry for attention and accused the Michigan Republican of siding more with Democrats in his voting record.

“He’s just lying,” Scarborough said. “Hey, Republicans, your leader is lying about a fellow member who spoke his mind.”

Amash has voted with Trump more than 60 percent of the time, including 91.7 percent in this congressional term, and the “Morning Joe” host exposed McCarthy’s hypocrisy on the president — whom he privately worried was compromised by Russia.

“It’s very interesting, Kevin McCarthy behind closed doors — remember this?” Scarborough said. “What’s so interesting is that Kevin McCarthy … I think you’ll remember this, just like so many other republicans who trashed Donald Trump by the day behind closed doors, wasn’t it Kevin McCarthy that was talking about Donald Trump’s connection with Vladimir Putin and he was curious about Dana Rohrabacher.”

“He’s the hypocrite that goes on TV and says, ‘I don’t think (Amash) ever supported Donald Trump,'” he added. “(McCarthy) said Donald Trump might be guilty of treason.”

The “Morning Joe” host said Republicans privately agree with Amash, but refuse to say so publicly.

“They all trash Donald Trump behind closed doors, they all know that these offenses are impeachable,” Scarborough said. “They all say it behind closed doors but, turn on the cameras, and they become cowards. Justin isn’t, and he’s getting trashed by his leader.”

