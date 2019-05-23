‘My God — get that man a check-up’: Nicolle Wallace busts up laughing at Trump’s unhinged farm bailout speech
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested President Donald Trump needs to schedule an appointment with a mental health professional after he insulted the intelligence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference attempting to rationalize the administration’s bailout of farmers.
The host played a clip of Trump’s remarks.
“Crazy Nancy, I’ll tell you what, I’ve been watching her for a long period of time. She’s not the same person. She’s lost it,” Trump argued.
Wallace erupted in hearty laughter after showing the clip.
“You say I’ve lost it, Nancy, you’ve lost it,” she paraphrased.
“My God, get that man a checkup,” Wallace urged.
“And it’s the ‘you’re the puppet‘ strategy play from the debate with Hillary Clinton. Yes, it’s whatever doesn’t stick to me is you,” the AP’s Jonathan Lemire explained.
Watch: