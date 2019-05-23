‘My God — get that man a check-up’: Nicolle Wallace busts up laughing at Trump’s unhinged farm bailout speech

'Deadline: White House' host Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested President Donald Trump needs to schedule an appointment with a mental health professional after he insulted the intelligence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference attempting to rationalize the administration’s bailout of farmers.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The host played a clip of Trump’s remarks.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #





“Crazy Nancy, I’ll tell you what, I’ve been watching her for a long period of time. She’s not the same person. She’s lost it,” Trump argued.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Wallace erupted in hearty laughter after showing the clip.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You say I’ve lost it, Nancy, you’ve lost it,” she paraphrased.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #







“My God, get that man a checkup,” Wallace urged.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And it’s the ‘you’re the puppet‘ strategy play from the debate with Hillary Clinton. Yes, it’s whatever doesn’t stick to me is you,” the AP’s Jonathan Lemire explained.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #