Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘My God — get that man a check-up’: Nicolle Wallace busts up laughing at Trump’s unhinged farm bailout speech

By - May 23, 2019
'Deadline: White House' host Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace suggested President Donald Trump needs to schedule an appointment with a mental health professional after he insulted the intelligence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference attempting to rationalize the administration’s bailout of farmers.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The host played a clip of Trump’s remarks.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Crazy Nancy, I’ll tell you what, I’ve been watching her for a long period of time. She’s not the same person. She’s lost it,” Trump argued.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Wallace erupted in hearty laughter after showing the clip.

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“You say I’ve lost it, Nancy, you’ve lost it,” she paraphrased.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #


“My God, get that man a checkup,” Wallace urged.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And it’s the ‘you’re the puppet‘ strategy play from the debate with Hillary Clinton. Yes, it’s whatever doesn’t stick to me is you,” the AP’s Jonathan Lemire explained.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump suggests death penalty punishment for Comey, Page, Strozk and McCabe
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+