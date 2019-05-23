Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Pete Buttigieg fires back at right-wing Christians like Mike Pence for calling his marriage ‘sinful’

By - May 23, 2019
Pete Buttigieg (Twitter)

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham has called on Pete Buttigieg to “repent” for being gay — but the Indiana mayor had the perfect response.

# p #1_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart asked Buttigieg to comment on Graham describing his marriage as a “sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized,” which is a view shared by Vice President Mike Pence.

# p #2_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I guess I would say that we all have a lot to repent for,” Buttigieg said, after a pause.

# p #3_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my marriage,” he added. “Moments when I have not been as caring as I should be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”

# p #4_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

His response drew sustained applause from the audience at the New York City event.

# p #5_8 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #8_8 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #9_8 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Mueller gave Trump a pass for ‘the greatest scandal in American history’: Ex-Intel officer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+