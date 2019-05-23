Pete Buttigieg fires back at right-wing Christians like Mike Pence for calling his marriage ‘sinful’

Pete Buttigieg (Twitter)

Evangelical pastor Franklin Graham has called on Pete Buttigieg to “repent” for being gay — but the Indiana mayor had the perfect response.

The Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart asked Buttigieg to comment on Graham describing his marriage as a “sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized,” which is a view shared by Vice President Mike Pence.

“I guess I would say that we all have a lot to repent for,” Buttigieg said, after a pause.

“I have a lot to repent for when it comes to my marriage,” he added. “Moments when I have not been as caring as I should be, moments when I’ve been selfish, moments when I’ve said a harsh word that I wish I could take back. But one thing that I absolutely should not be repentant for in the context of my marriage is the fact that I’m in love with my husband.”

His response drew sustained applause from the audience at the New York City event.

Here is that moment, you can see the full interview here: https://t.co/PhK2Q8mt2K pic.twitter.com/IBtv1SJI4m
— Javier (@javiergleddy) May 23, 2019

