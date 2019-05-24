Rudy Giuliani urged to seek help after bizarre ‘ivesssapology’ tweet about doctored Pelosi video

Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani offered an apparent attempt at an apology for sharing a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the response likely wasn’t what he had hoped.

President Donald Trump and his personal attorney each shared the doctored video, which aired on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business program and appears to show Pelosi slurring and stammering, and Giuliani offered something like an apology on his personal Twitter account.

The tweet reads: “ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an ‘intervention.’ Are”

Other Twitter users were baffled and concerned.

Say WHAT?? Good god, man! Get off Twitter and seek medical assistance! STAT! — INeedABreakFromDrumpfDrama (@manateesb4) May 24, 2019

How's it going man — David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 24, 2019

That is some strong covfefe. — Doug Holstein (@The_Pophouse) May 24, 2019

Did the "I Can Has Cheezburger" people write this tweet? — Luke Epplin (@LukeEpplin) May 24, 2019

9am and the man is already drinking. Yikes. — ThisWon'tEndWell (@talkingnewmedia) May 24, 2019

Drunk already? — I'm YOUR XO (@XOofXOs) May 24, 2019

did you just headbutt the keyboard? — RJ City (@RJCity1) May 24, 2019

Dude you are in need of an intervention or something. 👀 — Beth Bryson (@maddezmom) May 24, 2019

It's 5:00 somewhere — ॐ☘️🏀 always a kevin durant fan guy (@observerofself) May 24, 2019

Rudy, press the button on your special necklace and the nurses will come find you. — Steven 🔭📷 (@LongDogSecurity) May 24, 2019

Dude are you drunk this early on a Friday morning? — jimmy williams (@Jimmyspolitics) May 24, 2019

I think my cousin Shane has Rudy's phone. — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 24, 2019

Are you having a stroke? — ฿ully (@BullyEsq) May 24, 2019

thank you so much for everything. You're an inspoppiiration — Treb (@treblaw) May 24, 2019

When you smell toast but still gotta tweet — Greg Hess (@heygreghess) May 24, 2019

ZOMG he's finally devolved into actual hissing pic.twitter.com/vaysl9j4Y1 — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) May 24, 2019

Oh, SHE'S the one with the problem. pic.twitter.com/Jm7qeqWNsF — Wonkette (@Wonkette) May 24, 2019

