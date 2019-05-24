Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rudy Giuliani urged to seek help after bizarre ‘ivesssapology’ tweet about doctored Pelosi video

By - May 24, 2019
Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Rudy Giuliani offered an apparent attempt at an apology for sharing a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but the response likely wasn’t what he had hoped.

# p #1_56 # ad skipped = NULL #

President Donald Trump and his personal attorney each shared the doctored video, which aired on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business program and appears to show Pelosi slurring and stammering, and Giuliani offered something like an apology on his personal Twitter account.

# p #2_56 # ad skipped = NULL #

The tweet reads: “ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an ‘intervention.’ Are”

# p #3_56 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #4_56 # ad skipped = NULL #

Other Twitter users were baffled and concerned.

# p #5_56 # ad skipped = NULL #


# p #8_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #11_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #14_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #17_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #20_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #23_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #26_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #29_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #32_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #35_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #38_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #41_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #44_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #47_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #50_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #53_56 # ad skipped = true #

# p #56_56 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #57_56 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Furious farmer rains hell on Trump’s trade war: ‘This administration has failed!’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+