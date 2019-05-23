The View’s Meghan McCain fumes after Joy Behar schools her on Pelosi-Trump feud

Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain blamed “both sides” for the breakdown between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats, and “The View” co-host Joy Behar placed the blame squarely on the Republican Party.

The conservative McCain longed for the days of Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill, who are held up as examples of bipartisan comity despite their bitter opposition to one another, and she blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for Trump’s threat to stop governing unless investigations ended into his presidency.

“I don’t understand why Nancy Pelosi was talking about (Trump) engaging in a coverup before a meeting, I don’t know why he took the meeting,” McCain said. “It’s the worst kind of party posturing on both sides. Joe Biden’s message of working with the other side is looking really good to me. America can do so much better than this.”

Behar challenged her claim that both sides had contributed to the partisan breakdown.

“I don’t really appreciate this false equivalency,” Behar said. “Let’s not forget that Mitch McConnell famously said — let’s remind everybody, when Obama got into office, his main objective was to obstruct Obama. This business of Nancy Pelosi is just as bad as he is is a bunch of baloney, in my opinion.”

McCain insisted everyone was at fault, but Behar shut her down.

“Not everyone is at fault,” she said. “Look at the original mover here, Mitch McConnell.”

McCain complained she was being unfair.

“As long as you demonize all Republicans, even the spirit of what you just said makes me not want to have a conversation with you,” McCain said. “We have to put this crap aside, even us here at ‘The View,’ as well, and politicians in D.C. At a certain point, we have to work together for America.”

“I, for one, am sick of party politics and what happened in the past,” she added. “There’s blame all around. You can make the argument it started with Newt Gingrich, we are in the present right now.”

