Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The View’s Meghan McCain fumes after Joy Behar schools her on Pelosi-Trump feud

By - May 23, 2019
Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain blamed “both sides” for the breakdown between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats, and “The View” co-host Joy Behar placed the blame squarely on the Republican Party.

# p #1_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

The conservative McCain longed for the days of Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill, who are held up as examples of bipartisan comity despite their bitter opposition to one another, and she blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for Trump’s threat to stop governing unless investigations ended into his presidency.

# p #2_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t understand why Nancy Pelosi was talking about (Trump) engaging in a coverup before a meeting, I don’t know why he took the meeting,” McCain said. “It’s the worst kind of party posturing on both sides. Joe Biden’s message of working with the other side is looking really good to me. America can do so much better than this.”

# p #3_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Behar challenged her claim that both sides had contributed to the partisan breakdown.

# p #4_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t really appreciate this false equivalency,” Behar said. “Let’s not forget that Mitch McConnell famously said — let’s remind everybody, when Obama got into office, his main objective was to obstruct Obama. This business of Nancy Pelosi is just as bad as he is is a bunch of baloney, in my opinion.”

# p #5_11 # ad skipped = NULL #


McCain insisted everyone was at fault, but Behar shut her down.

# p #6_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Not everyone is at fault,” she said. “Look at the original mover here, Mitch McConnell.”

# p #7_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

McCain complained she was being unfair.

# p #8_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“As long as you demonize all Republicans, even the spirit of what you just said makes me not want to have a conversation with you,” McCain said. “We have to put this crap aside, even us here at ‘The View,’ as well, and politicians in D.C. At a certain point, we have to work together for America.”

# p #9_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I, for one, am sick of party politics and what happened in the past,” she added. “There’s blame all around. You can make the argument it started with Newt Gingrich, we are in the present right now.”

# p #10_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #11_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #12_11 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Gun-loving Parkland teen busted for multiple racist rants after being hired by college GOP group
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+