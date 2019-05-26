Quantcast

Erroneous report claims Trump said Kim Jong-un would make ‘better president’ than Joe Biden

By - May 26, 2019
President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un (Photo: Screen capture)

While visiting Tokyo over the weekend, President Donald Trump reportedly said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un would make a “better president” than Democratic candidate Joe Biden. But the report turned out to be erroneous.

“Kim Jong-un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump was quoted as saying, according to Time columnist Ian Bremmer.

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed that the president agrees with the North Korean dictator’s “assessment” of Biden’s allegedly “low I.Q.”

It was not immediately clear where or when Trump said the quote. Some questioned its authenticity.

Trump is, however, on record praising Kim and attacking Biden at the same time.

Bremmer was later asked to clarify the report, but he refused, claiming that it is “a comment on the state of media and the twitterverse today.”

The columnist did not provide any further explanation.

(Ed. note: This report has been updated.)

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
