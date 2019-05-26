Erroneous report claims Trump said Kim Jong-un would make ‘better president’ than Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un (Photo: Screen capture)

While visiting Tokyo over the weekend, President Donald Trump reportedly said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un would make a “better president” than Democratic candidate Joe Biden. But the report turned out to be erroneous.

“Kim Jong-un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump was quoted as saying, according to Time columnist Ian Bremmer.

President Trump in Tokyo: "Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden."
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 26, 2019

Earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed that the president agrees with the North Korean dictator’s “assessment” of Biden’s allegedly “low I.Q.”

It was not immediately clear where or when Trump said the quote. Some questioned its authenticity.

This is not a real Trump quote; what he and Sarah Sanders said on this is bad enough as is. If you're basing your views of reality based on Ian Bremmer's tweets in 2019, please reconsider. pic.twitter.com/izVoCXcsly
— Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 26, 2019

I don't think Trump said this as a direct quote, but here's what Trump has been saying about Kim and Biden: https://t.co/cEYKfhvrq0 https://t.co/AmbeQyqNU9
— Claudia Koerner (@ClaudiaKoerner) May 26, 2019

So, the @ianbremmer quote is a joke – from Ian. It says something that it's about one degree off of what *he already said*, but in the name of accuracy, he didn't say it.

Also funny: That some Trump supporters were trying to defend it as a joke.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 26, 2019

Trump is, however, on record praising Kim and attacking Biden at the same time.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

Bremmer was later asked to clarify the report, but he refused, claiming that it is “a comment on the state of media and the twitterverse today.”

The columnist did not provide any further explanation.

Because it's a comment on the state of media and the twitterverse today.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 26, 2019

it is a completely ridiculous quote.

and yet we reasonably suspect trump was thinking it.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 26, 2019

That is the entire point.

As well as the shameful state of the twitterverse today. Which acts as if this the most important “news.”

Giving Trump exactly what he wants.
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 26, 2019

(Ed. note: This report has been updated.)

