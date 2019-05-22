Trump Jr buried in mockery after his book deal sets off an avalanche of brutal and hilarious proposed titles

Donald Trump Jr. (Fox News)

Donald Trump Jr. has signed a book deal, and social media users had plenty of hilarious suggestions for titles.

The president’s eldest son has inked a deal with Center Street Books, an imprint of the Hachette Book Group, for a book “that will focus on politics, current events and the future of the MAGA movement,” a source close to him told Politico.

The book is expected to be published later this year, but Twitter users already have numerous suggested titles.

Too stupid to Indict. #DonJrBookTitles
— DEMDAWG (@DemdawgUga) May 22, 2019

"Oh, The Places You'll Be Incarcerated" #DonJrBookTitles
— John Sheehan (@dogstar7tweets) May 22, 2019

"The Five People you Meet In Moscow" #DonJrBookTitles
— Carl O'Cthulhu (@KnaveRupe) May 22, 2019

The Son Also Sucks #DonJrBookTitles
— Moreapt (@Moreapt) May 22, 2019

Daddy, Do You Love Me Now?#DonJrBookTitles
— Tweeter Formerly Known As…. (@ClaireabellGatr) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles: "It Ain't Easy Being Greasy!"
— Paula Duvall (@PaulaDuvall2) May 22, 2019

"Unfortunate Son"#DonJrBookTitles
Donald Trump Jr. Has Somehow Managed to Get a Book Deal https://t.co/WinusY9bbY via @thedailybeast
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 22, 2019

Working title:

Working title:

'I Love It!': The Complete Idiot's Guide to Collusion #DonJrBookTitles https://t.co/Go0Qe8dBTz
— NotARaja (@NotARaja) May 22, 2019

Are You There God? Its Me, Dumbass. #DonJrBookTitles
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 22, 2019

"Are you there Daddy? Its me, Jr #DonJrBookTitles
— Ruth Ellis (@TwinsieBlue07) May 22, 2019

Unobtainable: One Man's Life Mission To Gain His Father's Love #DonJrBookTitles
— I'm Dustin. Totally Real. Owner Of Many Things. (@Darren4Ever) May 22, 2019

And I'm The Smart One#DonJrBookTitles
— Shannon ❄️ (@color_me_bored) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles Crime and No Punishment
— Susan Wood (@susanqwood) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles Ted Cruz is more likable than I am.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 22, 2019

The View From Under The Bus #DonJrBookTitles
— Ben_Yates (@Ben_Yates) May 22, 2019

The Fault In Our Genes #DonJrBookTitles
— Dave (@daveabrowne) May 22, 2019

A Confederacy of One Dunce. #DonJrBookTitles
— Father Merrin (@FatherMerrin) May 22, 2019

#DonJrBookTitles Sitting Bad. pic.twitter.com/MPuBRrAgrP
— #ContinuingRobustly (@GreatLakesNorth) May 22, 2019

When Even The Ducks Laugh#DonJrBookTitles pic.twitter.com/QiJY2yd7kS
— StayAtHomeBrad (@brad_stay) May 22, 2019

