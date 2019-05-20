Quantcast

Trump may have come up with the idea for a border wall from watching ‘The Sopranos’: reporter

Dominique Jackson

20 May 2019 at 18:56 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 12, 2019. (AFP / MANDEL NGAN)

On Monday, a reporter for Inside Defense, Mallory Shelbourne, suggested that President Donald Trump sparked the idea for a wall at the U.S-Mexico border after watching an episode of The Sopranos.

Shelbourne said that in one of the episodes of The Sopranos that the main characters discuss building a border wall. She detailed her theory on Twitter.

Read her thread below.

