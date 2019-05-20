Trump may have come up with the idea for a border wall from watching ‘The Sopranos’: reporter

On Monday, a reporter for Inside Defense, Mallory Shelbourne, suggested that President Donald Trump sparked the idea for a wall at the U.S-Mexico border after watching an episode of The Sopranos.
Shelbourne said that in one of the episodes of The Sopranos that the main characters discuss building a border wall. She detailed her theory on Twitter.
Read her thread below.
ATTENTION WHITE HOUSE REPORTERS: Do any of you know if President Trump watched/is a fan of The Sopranos? Hear me out…
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
Bobby Baccalieri (Tony Soprano's brother-in-law) and Carmela Soprano wanted to build the wall in 2007. Could this be where Trump got the idea?
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
The scene is in the premier of the last season's second part. Bobby, Janice, Tony and Carmela are in the Adirondacks after Tony is arrested on a minor gun charge.
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
The conversation is about immigration and how Bobby's grandfather had to come into the US through Canada because of a police record, presumably due to anti-government "shenanigans," per Bobby.
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
Bobby then says: "They oughta build a wall now though, I'm tellin' ya." To which Carmela responds "Amen."
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
This should be the first question at the next White House briefing, IMO. We need answers.
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019
Honestly, learning that Trump got the idea for the wall from The Sopranos would mean the last few years make sense. https://t.co/dtXD5fkcCS
— Mallory Shelbourne (@MalShelbourne) May 20, 2019