Trump’s ‘no cover-up’ meltdown opened the door for Democrats to ‘go in for the kill’: columnist

By - May 23, 2019
White House photo of President Donald Trump at the National Day of Prayer. (Tia DuFour)

In a column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky said President Donald Trump opened the door to impeachment when he had a meltdown on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for accusing him of a “cover-up.”

According to Tomasky, “So Wednesday afternoon in the Rose Garden, Trump blew it up. Surprise. Did Pelosi bait him with that “cover-up” talk? Could be. Seems more likely she was using that phrase as a way to placate her rah-rah impeachment members, and she did inch a little farther out on that limb Wednesday. But she knows how to troll the guy.”

As the columnist humorously added, “All he does is react like a petulant 6-year-old. My daughter is 8 now. She’s far more mature than Trump, far more able to see around the corner, think ahead, be strategic. He can’t think beyond the next 10 minutes. His instinct told him here that Pelosi bruised his ego and she had to be punished. He stalks out of the Rose Garden and goes straight to the Twitter machine to say, ‘Mommy, the big kids are picking on me again!’.”

Stating, “Trump walked right into the honey trap,” Tomasky stated that the public likely noticed Trump revealing his true self and that voters should take heed if they want a functioning government.

“It’s sad that we’re at this point. If it’s an infrastructure deal you really want, here’s what you need to do, my fellow Americans: 1) elect a Democratic president; 2) elect a Democratic House; 3) elect a Democratic Senate,” he wrote.

“That’s right. Republicans will never do an infrastructure bill. McConnell would sooner contract scurvy than pass an infrastructure bill,” he continued. “It requires spending. Even, God forbid a tax increase. Oh, and 4) implore the president and the Senate to get rid of the filibuster so they can pass a bill with 51 votes. That’s how you’re going to get an infrastructure deal. Democrats negotiating with Democrats.”

He then concluded by urging the baiting of Trump even more and more more, making him spiral out of control which will budge reluctant Democrats to jump on the impeachment train.

“Trump’s tantrum means the Democrats can stop pretending and go in for the kill, “he advised. “And as Trump keeps whine-tweeting, watch the hunting party grow.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
