Trump’s self-pitying rant outside White House disgusts and alarms the internet: ‘America deserves better’

By - May 22, 2019
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gathered reporters on the White House lawn for a rambling, self-pitying rant against the widening investigations into his conduct after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of a coverup.

The president insisted special counsel Robert Mueller’s report had cleared him of wrongdoing, complained about continuing investigations of his son’s conduct and threatened future revenge by Republicans against a Democratic president if he was impeached.

Social media users were alarmed and disturbed by the spectacle, which reminded many of Richard Nixon’s infamous “I am not a crook” speech.

