Trump’s self-pitying rant outside White House disgusts and alarms the internet: ‘America deserves better’

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gathered reporters on the White House lawn for a rambling, self-pitying rant against the widening investigations into his conduct after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of a coverup.

# p #1_38 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president insisted special counsel Robert Mueller’s report had cleared him of wrongdoing, complained about continuing investigations of his son’s conduct and threatened future revenge by Republicans against a Democratic president if he was impeached.

# p #2_38 # ad skipped = NULL #





Social media users were alarmed and disturbed by the spectacle, which reminded many of Richard Nixon’s infamous “I am not a crook” speech.

# p #3_38 # ad skipped = NULL #

Why not just put up a sign on the podium saying, “I am a loony tune”? https://t.co/RuWO3ccV4M # p #4_38 # ad skipped = true # — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019 # p #5_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #6_38 # ad skipped = true #

The president* just warned us that a Republican House might one day impeach a D president for any reason at all.

Unpossible! # p #7_38 # ad skipped = true # — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 22, 2019 # p #8_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_38 # ad skipped = true #

"This Is the End of My Presidency. I'm Fucked," https://t.co/KeZ9QnLbdm # p #10_38 # ad skipped = true # — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) May 22, 2019 # p #11_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_38 # ad skipped = true #

He's here. https://t.co/lAvLd0TjoV pic.twitter.com/uiZVkdTnQj # p #13_38 # ad skipped = true # — Billy Redacted (@BillyRedacted) May 22, 2019 # p #14_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #15_38 # ad skipped = true #

Anyone who worries that impeachment proceedings would let Trump play the victim should watch the tantrum he just had in the Rose Garden. # p #16_38 # ad skipped = true # Playing the victim is *not* a good look for him. # p #17_38 # ad skipped = true # — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 22, 2019 # p #18_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #19_38 # ad skipped = true #

Checkers speech. https://t.co/bHfaajJXkO # p #20_38 # ad skipped = true # — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2019 # p #21_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #22_38 # ad skipped = true #

America deserves better than this. https://t.co/UdlxLwT6h2 # p #23_38 # ad skipped = true # — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 22, 2019 # p #24_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #25_38 # ad skipped = true #

Impromptu my fucking ass. This was an immaculately planned setup. They even had a preprinted prop at the "impromptu" event. # p #26_38 # ad skipped = true # Trump did this to humiliate Pelosi and fire up his base. Hopefully she has finally learned her lesson: This man will never, ever, ever deal in good faith. https://t.co/JvmqjIbglD # p #27_38 # ad skipped = true # — David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) May 22, 2019 # p #28_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #29_38 # ad skipped = true #

pic.twitter.com/K8ODbL5e1W # p #30_38 # ad skipped = true # — darth™ (@darth) May 22, 2019 # p #31_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #32_38 # ad skipped = true #

Still infrastructure week? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/lH50158f9y # p #33_38 # ad skipped = true # — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 22, 2019 # p #34_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #35_38 # ad skipped = true #

Every single Infrastructure Week ends the same way. pic.twitter.com/sFCIWGLNWk # p #36_38 # ad skipped = true # — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 22, 2019 # p #37_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #38_38 # ad skipped = true #

# p #39_38 # ad skipped = true #