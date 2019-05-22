Trump’s self-pitying rant outside White House disgusts and alarms the internet: ‘America deserves better’
President Donald Trump gathered reporters on the White House lawn for a rambling, self-pitying rant against the widening investigations into his conduct after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused him of a coverup.
The president insisted special counsel Robert Mueller’s report had cleared him of wrongdoing, complained about continuing investigations of his son’s conduct and threatened future revenge by Republicans against a Democratic president if he was impeached.
Social media users were alarmed and disturbed by the spectacle, which reminded many of Richard Nixon’s infamous “I am not a crook” speech.
Why not just put up a sign on the podium saying, "I am a loony tune"? https://t.co/RuWO3ccV4M
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2019
The president* just warned us that a Republican House might one day impeach a D president for any reason at all.

Unpossible!
Unpossible!# p #7_38 # ad skipped = true #
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 22, 2019
"This Is the End of My Presidency. I'm Fucked," https://t.co/KeZ9QnLbdm
— Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) May 22, 2019
He's here. https://t.co/lAvLd0TjoV pic.twitter.com/uiZVkdTnQj
— Billy Redacted (@BillyRedacted) May 22, 2019
Anyone who worries that impeachment proceedings would let Trump play the victim should watch the tantrum he just had in the Rose Garden.

Playing the victim is *not* a good look for him.
Playing the victim is *not* a good look for him.# p #17_38 # ad skipped = true #
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 22, 2019
Checkers speech. https://t.co/bHfaajJXkO
— Schooley (@Rschooley) May 22, 2019
America deserves better than this. https://t.co/UdlxLwT6h2
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) May 22, 2019
Impromptu my fucking ass. This was an immaculately planned setup. They even had a preprinted prop at the "impromptu" event.# p #26_38 # ad skipped = true #
Trump did this to humiliate Pelosi and fire up his base. Hopefully she has finally learned her lesson: This man will never, ever, ever deal in good faith. https://t.co/JvmqjIbglD# p #27_38 # ad skipped = true #
— David Neiwert (@DavidNeiwert) May 22, 2019
— darth™ (@darth) May 22, 2019
Still infrastructure week? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/lH50158f9y
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) May 22, 2019
Every single Infrastructure Week ends the same way. pic.twitter.com/sFCIWGLNWk
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 22, 2019