TV-addicted Trump accuses ‘do nothing’ Democrats of ‘squandering time’ after he threatened to shut down government

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump takes a moment before taking the stage during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 29, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of squandering time a day after he threatened to derail congressional legislation if they didn’t end various investigations into his presidency and family business.

Trump ranted against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday in the Rose Garden, after she accused him of a “coverup,” and the president renewed his attack the following morning on Twitter.

“The Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress,” he complained. “All of their effort is about a Re-Do of the Mueller Report, which didn’t turn out the way they wanted. It is not possible for them to investigate and legislate at the same time.”

“Their heart is not into Infrastructure, lower, drug prices, pre-existing conditions and our great Vets,” Trump continued. “All they are geared up to do, six committees, is squander time, day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me. A pure fishing expedition like this never happened before, & it should never happen again!”

“The Democrats have become known as THE DO NOTHING PARTY!” he concluded.

Trump infamously spends about 60 percent of his days in unstructured “executive time” — watching TV, tweeting and calling friends on the phone — and has already golfed at least 83 days this year.

