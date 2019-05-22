Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Very very very strange’: Pelosi draws laughs while describing Trump storming out of infrastructure talks

By - May 22, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Center for American Progress (Screen cap).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday drew laughter when she described how President Donald Trump angrily stormed out of a planned meeting on rebuilding American infrastructure.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president was reportedly furious that Pelosi had accused him of engaging in a “coverup” shortly before the meeting started, and he delivered an angry rant in the Rose Garden afterward declaring that all infrastructure talks were off until Democrats stopped investigating his administration.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Pelosi subsequently explained during a talk at the Center for American Progress that she had hoped Trump would come up with some way to pay for the $2 trillion infrastructure package that they had agreed to in principle during a meeting weeks ago, but she said the president instead reacted angrily to congressional investigations and called off talks.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He walked away,” Pelosi said. “Whether he ever intended to honor what he said before remains to be seen.”

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

She then described the difficulties of negotiating with Trump compared to other presidents she’s worked with in the past.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We thought we had some level of agreement, but you never know with this president of the United States,” she said. “So that is what happened this morning. It was very, very, very strange.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

At this point, the audience at CAP burst into laughter.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Feds accuse Michael Avenatti of stealing from Stormy Daniels in latest indictment
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+