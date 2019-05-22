‘Very very very strange’: Pelosi draws laughs while describing Trump storming out of infrastructure talks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at the Center for American Progress (Screen cap).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday drew laughter when she described how President Donald Trump angrily stormed out of a planned meeting on rebuilding American infrastructure.

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

The president was reportedly furious that Pelosi had accused him of engaging in a “coverup” shortly before the meeting started, and he delivered an angry rant in the Rose Garden afterward declaring that all infrastructure talks were off until Democrats stopped investigating his administration.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #





Pelosi subsequently explained during a talk at the Center for American Progress that she had hoped Trump would come up with some way to pay for the $2 trillion infrastructure package that they had agreed to in principle during a meeting weeks ago, but she said the president instead reacted angrily to congressional investigations and called off talks.

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He walked away,” Pelosi said. “Whether he ever intended to honor what he said before remains to be seen.”

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

She then described the difficulties of negotiating with Trump compared to other presidents she’s worked with in the past.

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We thought we had some level of agreement, but you never know with this president of the United States,” she said. “So that is what happened this morning. It was very, very, very strange.”

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

At this point, the audience at CAP burst into laughter.

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #