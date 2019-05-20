WATCH LIVE: Trump holds MAGA rally in Pennsylvania as polls show his numbers collapsing in the state

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday as polling shows his support collapsing in the key state he needs to win in 2020.

The rally, scheduled to be held at the Energy Aviation Hangar in Montoursville, is set for 7 PM ET in a region that will be the key to his re-election hopes.

Of concern to Trump is a recent poll showing that former Vice President Joe Biden holds a stunning 11-point lead in a head-to-head matchup should Biden become the Democratic nominee.

You can watch the rally below: