Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Art of the Deal’ co-author Tony Schwartz presents the slogan Democrats should use to beat Trump in 2020

Published

1 min ago

on

The writer behind the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal on Saturday offered Democrats a campaign slogan for 2020.

Author and MSNBC contributor Tony Schwartz tweeted his idea.

“This might be an appropriate campaign slogan: Don’t vote for a rapist,” Schwartz wrote.

Author E. Jean Carroll has accused President Donald Trump of raping her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two friends of Carroll have come forward to confirm hearing contemporaneous accounts of the assault.

Trump denied the allegation and said he wants Carroll to “pay dearly” for telling her #MeToo account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll is the 16th woman to come forward to allege sexual misconduct by Trump.

The other women are Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson, and Cassandra Searles.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump aides admit Kamala Harris ‘looked strong on stage’ at Democratic debate: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Aides traveling in South Korea with President Donald Trump all found time to watch the Democratic Party debates -- and some are acknowledging Kamala Harris had a breakout night.

"But President Trump has been less sure-footed about how he would take on Senator Kamala Harris if she were to be his rival. And after her breakout performance in the Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday night, Trump campaign aides and allies acknowledged that Ms. Harris, a black former prosecutor from the donor-laden state of California, could prove to be a vexing adversary," The New York Times reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cory Booker dropped some profanity in bold defense of Kamala Harris against racist smear by Donald Trump, Jr

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) did not mince words when defending Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Saturday.

Booker noted that Donald Trump, Jr. had pushed a racist smear of Harris in a since-deleted tweet.

"Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, shared another person’s tweet during the Democratic debate this week that falsely claimed Senator Kamala Harris was not black enough to be discussing the plight of black Americans. He later deleted it," The New York Times tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans elect ex-Freedom Caucus Trump supporter to lead state party after felony stalking scandal

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Republicans have elected a former Tea Party congressman to lead a troubled state party after the previous chair's stalking scandal.

By a narrow, 2-vote margin, the Idaho Republican Party on Saturday elected former Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID) to chair the organization, the Post Register reports.

The preceding elected chairman, Jonathan Parker, stepped down in February, citing his commitment to his wife.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]