‘Art of the Deal’ co-author Tony Schwartz presents the slogan Democrats should use to beat Trump in 2020

The writer behind the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal on Saturday offered Democrats a campaign slogan for 2020.

Author and MSNBC contributor Tony Schwartz tweeted his idea.

“This might be an appropriate campaign slogan: Don’t vote for a rapist,” Schwartz wrote.

Author E. Jean Carroll has accused President Donald Trump of raping her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two friends of Carroll have come forward to confirm hearing contemporaneous accounts of the assault.

Trump denied the allegation and said he wants Carroll to “pay dearly” for telling her #MeToo account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carroll is the 16th woman to come forward to allege sexual misconduct by Trump.

The other women are Jessica Leeds, Kristin Anderson, Jill Harth, Cathy Heller, Temple Taggart McDowell, Karena Virginia, Melinda McGillivray, Rachel Crooks, Natasha Stoynoff, Jessica Drake, Ninni Laaksonen, Summer Zervos, Juliet Huddy, Alva Johnson, and Cassandra Searles.