Baffled Trump has no idea how to deal with surging Kamala Harris: White House correspondent
Responding to Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss the debate performance by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Thursday night, an MSNBC correspondent said the White House — and the president — have no idea yet how to deal with her should she become the Democratic presidential nominee.
Speaking with host David Gura, White House correspondent Kristen Welker called Trump’s attack on Harris following the G-20 conference “very animated” when he talked about the Democratic debate.
“I thought it was striking that Democratic debate happened on a night when he had six different bilateral meetings,” Welker relayed. “He had one eye on the debate going on back at home, that’s for sure.”
“He was asked to weigh in on that heated exchange between Senator Kamala Harris and Joe Biden when she questioned his history on race … He took the chance to take a swipe at Biden, no surprise there, but I thought it was very illustrative of the fact that the president has not quite figured out what his strategy is if he goes up against Kamala Harris.”
“He’s been taking aim at Joe Biden for months now, but he has not figured out what will his line of attack be against Senator Harris,” she reported. “Privately those in his campaign have said she could be a formidable candidate in a general election.”
Joy Reid hilariously trolls Trump for turning his trip into a ‘groveling’ tour to meet with Putin and Kim Jong-un
MSNBC host Joy Reid opened her show on Saturday morning by calling out Donald Trump for turning his overseas trip -- which included attending the G-20 conference -- into a fanboy "groveling" tour to meet with his new best friends, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.
In a commentary dripping with sarcasm, the MSNBC host pointed out the extraordinary fact that former President Jimmy Carter recently slammed Trump and claimed that his presidency is illegitimate.
"Carter's absolute rebuke came on the same day Donald Trump had his first face-to-face meeting since the end of the Russia investigation with Vladimir Putin," Reid explained. "A meeting at which Trump once again publicly defended him and even joked about needing to warn Putin not to attack our election again."
If elected, Bernie Sanders vows he will ‘reverse every single thing President Trump has done to harm immigrants’
"This is a disgrace," Sanders said in response to a new report on widespread hunger at child detention facilities
In response to a new report detailing how children and young mothers are going hungry and often being given "inedible" food at federal detention centers in Texas, Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday vowed to immediately move to reverse President Donald Trump's anti-immigrant policies if elected in 2020.
"This is a disgrace," wrote Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "No child should go hungry in the United States of America. My first executive orders will be to reverse every single thing President Trump has done to demonize and harm immigrants."
