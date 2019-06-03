British activists mock Trump with gigantic images celebrating Obama and John McCain

British activists projected gigantic images on London landmarks intended to irritate President Donald Trump during his visit.

Trump arrived Monday in the United Kingdom, and anti-Brexit campaign group Led By Donkeys projected an image of a USS John McCain cap projected onto Madame Tussaud’s and UK approval ratings for Trump compared to former President Barack Obama.

“We read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats,” the group tweeted. “So we turned Madame Tussaud’s into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London!”

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we read the story about the sailors on a US warship being ordered to hide from you because you’re triggered by the name on their hats. So we turned Madame Tussaud’s into a giant USS John McCain baseball cap. Welcome to London! pic.twitter.com/KuynOwupFm — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

The group projected an image onto the Tower of London showing Obama with a 72-21 approval rating over Trump.

“Just so you know,” the group tweeted, “you’re wildly unpopular here in Britain. SAD! People REALLY don’t like you (though they love @BarackObama). Hope you like seeing your FAILING approval numbers projected onto the Tower of London.”