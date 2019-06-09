Quantcast
Connect with us

British leader Boris Johnson admits he hung up on Donald Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview with The Sun, former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said he hung on Donald Trump while the president was visiting the U.K.

According to Johnson, he thought it was a prank and hung up the phone.

“The person had a mild Irish accent and said, ‘This is the No 10 switchboard, we have got the president of the United States for you. I am just going to patch you through to the White House situation room,’” Johnson explained.

“Thinking quickly as I do, I said, ‘To all our listeners on Radio Kilkenny, I was not fooled for an instant,” he added.

According to the British leader who may be next in line to become prime minister, he hung up and called No 10, to be told that “it was the president.”

Johnson said that he did eventually speak with Trump, and confirmed that he did pass on a chance to meet with the American president during his recently concluded trip.

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nobody told Trump that the D in D-Day doesn’t stand for Donald

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

How do we adequately commemorate our war dead? The soldiers and sailors and airmen and women who gave their lives in places like Normandy, and Anzio, and Palermo, and Inchon, and Khe Sanh, and Ia Drang, and Fallujah, and Sangin? How do we pay homage to our fellow citizens who were ordered to a foreign land to fight for their country and lost their lives doing it?

This article first appeared in Salon.

We have Memorial Day ceremonies every year at veterans cemeteries at home and abroad. We have monuments, like the Vietnam War Memorial on the Mall in Washington, D.C., and the memorials to the dead of World War II and Korea. And we have anniversaries like the one that just happened in Normandy, France, to commemorate the landing on D-Day, June 6, 1944, now 75 years ago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump, the ‘lying press’ and the Nazis: Attacking the media has a history

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

At an election rally in Cleveland in October 2016, two supporters of Donald Trump were captured on video shouting, “Lügenpresse!” What was going on? Why would people who are looking to Trump to “Make America Great Again,” be shouting a German word at one of his events? And what did it mean? The “lying press” — an idea at the heart not only of Trump’s campaign and presidency, but of his entire worldview.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Divided G20 admits worsening trade wars pose risk to world economy

Published

41 mins ago

on

June 9, 2019

By

The world's top financial policymakers admitted Sunday that trade tensions had worsened and posed a risk for the global economy, after a G20 meeting that laid bare differences between the United States and other nations.

Following 30 hours of wrangling in what one official described as a "tense" atmosphere, G20 finance minister and central bank chiefs produced a hard-fought final statement acknowledging that "growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside."

"Most importantly, trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified," the G20 said, adding they "stood ready to take further action" if required.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]