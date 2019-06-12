‘Clearly delusional’ Trump deluged with ridicule for bizarre claim that his Poland speech was ‘best ever’

President Donald Trump boasted that his speech two years ago in Poland was considered one of the best in American history, and left many wondering what he was talking about.

Trump delivered a Stephen Miller-penned 2017 speech ahead of the G20 summit that warned of dire consequences for the West if borders and citizenship weren’t clearly defined and restricted, and he bragged Wednesday that it was widely considered among the most well-received by a U.S. president.

“Some people said it was the best speech ever given by a president in Europe,” Trump said. “But I did not say that, I’m just quoting”others.”

Twitter users tried to make sense of his claim.

@MSNBC @realDonaldTrump How do world leaders keep a straight face while Trump LIES like a rug? The best speech ever made by a President in Europe? This man is clearly delusional. ADVERTISEMENT And super-great Trump, again, takes word of a foreign leader w/ history of abuse over US intel. — Field Alert (@FieldAlert) June 12, 2019

Between saying his speech in Poland was considered the best speech ever given by a president in Europe, and saying that he’s always right, I can’t imagine this being any more embarrassing. #Trump ADVERTISEMENT — Jzh (@jzh) June 12, 2019

Trump in a real-time internal struggle deciding whether or not to endure the pain of praising himself:

“I can say it but I don’t want to say it but some people said it was the best speech every made by a president in Europe. But I did not say that, I’m just quoting other people.” pic.twitter.com/nvSVnPg837 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) June 12, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

So Trump just told the press that his speech in Warsaw was the best ever delivered by a POTUS anywhere in Europe. I wonder what Mr. Gorbachev would have to say about that? Or maybe ein Berliner that I know? Or the Boys of Pointe du Hoc? Just curious… — Deaglan DiMurro (@D_2the_eaglan_4) June 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrator: he was definitely not quoting other people https://t.co/3V70KpK6Eb — Grudge (@grudging1) June 12, 2019

“Yeah, we never said that” – all the people https://t.co/H5cagGTi9i ADVERTISEMENT — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) June 12, 2019

Time to assemble the cabinet and have Trump ask them one by one if it was the best speech ever — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) June 12, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

During a live presser, Trump brags [like a lying 7-year-old] about his 2017 speech in Poland: “I could say it. I don’t want to say it. Some people said it was the best speech ever made by a president in Europe. But I won’t say that.” GMAFB 🙄 https://t.co/RJjzhmBBy2 — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) June 12, 2019 ADVERTISEMENT

Big tough guys. Guys you wouldn’t want to meet in a dark alley. They came up to him in tears. “Sir,” they said, “that was the best speech ever given by a president in Europe.” — Gregory Hays (@aristofontes) June 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

. @realDonaldTrump actually just said that people claimed his D Day speech was the “best speech ever made by a president in Europe… I didn’t say that, other people said that” pic.twitter.com/HL16eFl2zh — I am Tony Snark, Irony Man (@Patch_ISoA) June 12, 2019

Trump: Some people said it was the best speech ever made by a president in Europe. Narrator: Those people were Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric. — Dan Angell (@danangell11) June 12, 2019