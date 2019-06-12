Quantcast
‘Clearly delusional’ Trump deluged with ridicule for bizarre claim that his Poland speech was ‘best ever’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump boasted that his speech two years ago in Poland was considered one of the best in American history, and left many wondering what he was talking about.

Trump delivered a Stephen Miller-penned 2017 speech ahead of the G20 summit that warned of dire consequences for the West if borders and citizenship weren’t clearly defined and restricted, and he bragged Wednesday that it was widely considered among the most well-received by a U.S. president.

“Some people said it was the best speech ever given by a president in Europe,” Trump said. “But I did not say that, I’m just quoting”others.”

Twitter users tried to make sense of his claim.

Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.

"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.

This story is still developing.

Trump refuses to say women’s soccer team should be paid same as men: ‘We’ll talk about that later’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to say that players on the United States women's national soccer team should be paid the same as players on the men's team.

NBC's Peter Alexander said that he asked Trump about the women's 13-0 win over Thailand.

"Big win," Trump agreed.

“Should they get paid the same as the men?” Alexander asked.

“We’ll talk about that later," Trump replied dismissively.

Just asked Trump about Team USA women's soccer: "Big win," he said."Should they get paid the same as the men?"Trump to me: "We'll talk about that later."

