Conservative left humiliated and stumbling after MSNBC panel laughs off his claim Trump is popular in the UK

A panel discussion on MSNBC took a humorous turn after a conservative from the Heritage Foundation claimed that President Donald Trump would be welcomed with open arms when he visits the U.K. this week.

Appearing with host Kendis Gibson, the Heritage’s Nile Gardiner stated, “I think that everyone is acknowledging this is a very, very big trip for the United Kingdom and you are going to have some demonstrations certainly on the streets of London, as expected, I don’t think very large demonstrations, but they certainly will be protesters on the streets.”

“But at the end of the day, President Trump is Britain’s closest friend and ally on the world stage,” he continued. “He is a huge supporter of Brexit. He’s somebody who deeply believes in the U.S./U.K. special relationship, and I think there are many people here in the United Kingdom who are going to pay very close attention to every word the president says.”

Host Gibson was quick to undercut his point by pointing out the current American president’s approval rating in the U.K. stands at 21 percent, which seemed to throw Gardiner off his game.

Hill columnist Niall Stanage had a quite different — and hilarious — take.

“Well, I mean the expectations certainly are not welcome for President Trump by the British population at large,” he explained before puckishly adding, “To risk repurposing a phrase from Billy Connoly: Mr. Trump is about as welcome as a fart in a space suit in Britain. He’s deeply unpopular there.”

