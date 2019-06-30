Democratic lawmaker trolls Ivanka Trump for being shunned at G-20 with a devastating tweet

California lawmaker Rep. Ted Lieu (D) took a sarcastic swipe at Ivanka Trump on Twitter late Saturday night after noticing the viral video of the first daughter being snubbed at a G-20 reception.

Linking to the video of Ivanka awkwardly attempting to join a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and IMF chief Christine Lagarde — only for Ivanka to receive an annoyed look from Lagarde — Lieu asked President Donald Trump’s daughter if she could explain what happened.

Pointing out that Ivanaka has blocked him on Twitter, Lieu wrote: “I would like to hear Ivanka Trump’s explanation about this video. Oh wait, Senior White House Advisor @IvankaTrump blocked me. Can you forward the below video to her and ask for her response? Thanks.”

He then got in a jab at the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, writing, “P.S. Can you also ask her why Jared Kushner still has a security clearance?”

You can see his tweet below:

