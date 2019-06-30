Quantcast
Painful video shows Ivanka Trump attempting to speak with G-20 diplomats and being ignored

Published

3 hours ago

on

In a video first posted to Instagram by the French Presidential Palace, first daughter Ivanka Trump can be seen attempting to join a group of diplomats at a reception during the G-20 and getting the cold shoulder when she tries to insert herself into the conversations.

According to the Evening Standard, Ivanka joined French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and IMF chief Christine Lagarde while they were speaking, with Macron mentioning “social justice.”

At that point, Trump smiles and leaps into the conversation, gesticulating and saying something about “male-dominated,” before ending awkwardly as Largade first ignores her before casting what looks like an annoyed glance at President Donald Trump’s daughter.

Watch below:

