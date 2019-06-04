Does Kellyanne Conway ‘hate’ Donald Trump as much as her husband George?
One of the intriguing storylines to emerge during the Trump administration has been White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s devotion to her boss, while her husband George blasts Donald Trump on Twitter. However, they may both share the loathing expressed in the tweets, a Trump biographer explained on Tuesday.
Journalist Michael Wolff, whose 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House rocketed to the top of bestseller lists, released his new book, Siege: Trump under fire on Tuesday.
He was interviewed by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who read two passages from the book.
“Kellyanne Conway’s defense of the president’s lies had additionally seemed to bring her in a public confrontation with her husband, George Conway, a partner at the Wall Street firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, one of the wealthiest and most prestigious firms in the country,” Wolff wrote.
“The Conways public disagreement was, some acquaintances and colleagues believed, itself a lie, one in which the couple conspired to distance themselves from Trump’s lies. They are of one mind about Trump, said a friend of the couple’s. ‘They hate him,'” Wolff wrote.
“You talk about a Trump White House where — by the time you get to this passage of Kellyanne Conway and her husband actually sharing a feeling of hatred for Donald Trump, you’ve revealed all sorts of people working in the White House who have hatred for Donald Trump, including Don McGahn, most importantly possibly because he could be the most damaging witness against Donald Trump eventually,” O’Donnell noted.
“I’ve certainly never met anyone who has worked with Donald Trump or come in contact with Donald Trump on more than ‘X’ number of occasions who does not view him with incredulity and contempt,” Wolff noted.
George Conway has been quite harsh in his tweets on Trump.
In fact, earlier on Tuesday, Conway said Trump was “Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs” — with the hashtag #DerangedDonald.
Conway also tweeted the text of the 25th Amendment as a roadmap for GOP to remove Trump from office and praised Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) for being the first Republican to back impeachment.
Watch:
