George Conway questions Trump’s mental fitness after Bette Midler feud: ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

President Donald Trump interrupted his state visit to the United Kingdom — at 1:30 a.m. — to tweet about actress Bette Midler.

Trump called Midler a “washed up psycho” only hours after she had addressed him directly.

“Donald, if you’re reading this you should not slam your dick in a door!” Midler suggested.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, noted the timing of Trump’s tirade may not have been the most worrying thing about the outburst.

“I love everyone pointing out that it’s 1:30 in the morning in London as though it would be normal for the president to fight with Bette Midler at, say, 4 in the afternoon,” Nuzzi wrote.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway, who is married to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, offered his thoughts.

“Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs in any time zone,” Conway said, adding the hashtag #DerangedDonald.