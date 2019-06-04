Quantcast
Connect with us

George Conway questions Trump’s mental fitness after Bette Midler feud: ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

Published

6 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump interrupted his state visit to the United Kingdom — at 1:30 a.m. — to tweet about actress Bette Midler.

Trump called Midler a “washed up psycho” only hours after she had addressed him directly.

“Donald, if you’re reading this you should not slam your dick in a door!” Midler suggested.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, noted the timing of Trump’s tirade may not have been the most worrying thing about the outburst.

“I love everyone pointing out that it’s 1:30 in the morning in London as though it would be normal for the president to fight with Bette Midler at, say, 4 in the afternoon,” Nuzzi wrote.

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway, who is married to White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, offered his thoughts.

“Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs in any time zone,” Conway said, adding the hashtag #DerangedDonald.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway questions Trump’s mental fitness after Bette Midler feud: ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

President Donald Trump interrupted his state visit to the United Kingdom -- at 1:30 a.m. -- to tweet about actress Bette Midler.

Trump called Midler a "washed up psycho" only hours after she had addressed him directly.

“Donald, if you’re reading this you should not slam your dick in a door!” Midler suggested.

Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, noted the timing of Trump's tirade may not have been the most worrying thing about the outburst.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jake Tapper compares Trump’s tweet on Bette Midler to Eisenhower before D-Day — it didn’t go well for the president

Published

39 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

CNN anchor Jake Tapper received a jolt on Tuesday with two diametrically opposed views on leadership.

President Donald Trump engaged in a 1:30 a.m. local time Twitter feud with actress Bette Midler.

Tapper had been reading about former Supreme Allied Commander Dwight Eisenhower and D-Day, prior to the battle's 75th anniversary on Thursday.

"I just spent an hour reading about Eisenhower the day before D-Day. Reading this tweet after that hour was like jumping into a lake in the middle of winter," Tapper noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tennessee House Speaker will score $15,000 in tax-payer dollars after he resigns in disgrace

Published

56 mins ago

on

June 4, 2019

By

On Tuesday, embattled, scandal-ridden Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada finally announced he will be resigning from the legislature, an announcement that was expected after his own caucus issued a vote of no confidence in him.

There's just one catch: Casada has announced that he will be resigning in August — 72 days from now. Which means he stands to collect nearly $15,000 in taxpayer-funded salary even after having resigned in disgrace:

#BREAKING - Glen Casada officially announces he will resign of August 2nd. That is a full 73 days from the day he announced his intent to resign. He will earn an additional $14,600 of taxpayer money in the meantime ...

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 