Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric and Don Jr returned to the US without paying their Irish bar tab: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

According to a report from the Irish Times, Eric and Don Trump Jr. have yet to pay their bar tab from an Irish pub crawl.

As noted by the Daily Beast, the Times reports the sons of President Donald Trump offered free rounds during the bar carousing but failed to pay before leaving, according to one pub owner.

“Caroline Kennedy, the owner of Igoe bar in Doonbeg, where Trump owns a golf course, told the Irish Times that the president’s sons were “lovely and down to earth” but did not have any cash on them when they left her establishment,” the report states.

“I said, ‘Come on lads you have to come in and pull a drink’ so they did,” Kennedy said. “They thanked everyone for their support and for coming out to meet them and said there was a drink for everyone in the house and it was their small gesture.”

According to the owner, she expects to be paid sometime.

“I don’t think we’ve to worry about getting paid for that,” she remarked. “I don’t think they carry cash. We were told it’d be all sorted later so there’s no problem.”

You can read more here.

 

 

 

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eric and Don Jr returned to the US without paying their Irish bar tab: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

According to a report from the Irish Times, Eric and Don Trump Jr. have yet to pay their bar tab from an Irish pub crawl.

As noted by the Daily Beast, the Times reports the sons of President Donald Trump offered free rounds during the bar carousing but failed to pay before leaving, according to one pub owner.

"Caroline Kennedy, the owner of Igoe bar in Doonbeg, where Trump owns a golf course, told the Irish Times that the president’s sons were “lovely and down to earth” but did not have any cash on them when they left her establishment," the report states.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida woman blames Trump after police respond to suicide attempt: ‘I’m tired of living in Trump’s country’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

On Thursday, Fox News reported that a woman in Palmetto, Florida stabbed herself repeatedly with a kitchen knife — and said it was because of President Donald Trump.

When responding police officers arrived at her home and found her covered in blood, she revealed three stab wounds to them and said, "I'm tired of living in Trump's country. I'm tired of Trump being president."

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to Blake Medical Center. According to the police report, she has a history of mental illness, and was previously placed under involuntary institutionalization under the Florida Mental Health Act of 1971, also known as the Baker Act.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Support for Trump impeachment doubles among independents as Democrats begin hearings

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 8, 2019

By

Many Democrats in the House remain reluctant to open impeachment proceedings into President Donald Trump, fearing that the move would not play well with voters they need to win over in order to unseat the president next year.

But new polling from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist suggests that the tide may be turning in favor of impeachment — and particularly among independent voters.

The poll finds that independents are still skeptical of impeachment, but that the number has nearly doubled from April, when just 16 percent favored impeaching the president.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]