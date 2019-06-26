Ex-FBI chief: Mueller testimony must ‘wake up’ Republicans to the danger in the White House
Former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appeared on MSNBC’s “Deadline with Nicolle Wallace” to detail what he thinks will happen in the closed-door testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller.
In a Wednesday interview, McCabe said he hopes that Mueller will “wake up” Republicans who seem disinterested in acting to protect the United States from electoral intrusion from Russia.
Because President Donald Trump denied Russian meddling for so long, Congress never did anything meaningful to protect Americans from further intrusion or additional interference from other countries. McCabe said that Mueller would be able to convey details behind closed doors to reinforce why it is essential someone act in American interest in absence of the president.
“I think you only have to look back as far as the very limited nine-minute statement Director Mueller gave just a few weeks ago, [and how it] completely changed the conversation around the report, around the investigative findings and the impact that the report has had on people in Congress and I think on the general public,” McCabe told Wallace.
“So if you extrapolate out from that very brief statement, to think about Director Mueller sitting behind the witness stand answering questions from both sides, I do agree with your panelist he will likely stay within the four corners of his report but there’s incredible ground to cover there, and I think there are revelations that many, many people have not heard before, have not read in the report,” McCabe continued. “So I think you can’t underestimate the significance of the director’s upcoming testimony.”
Wallace agreed, noting that people must hear from Mueller about what his team uncovered and how those concerns are being addressed at the White House and in Congress.
McCabe noted that the report cites over 140 different interactions between people associated with the Trump campaign and Russians or individuals associated with Russian intelligence.
“That is a feast for counterintelligence investigators to feed upon, to investigate, to peel back the cover on for years and years to come,” McCabe said.
He went on to say that many counterintelligence professionals must grapple with whether or not to share the information with Congress and in public. In Muller’s case, McCabe said that he’s “obligated to share” his work with Congress to keep intelligence communities abreast of the developments, problems and failures.
“There are many things Mueller did that he didn’t want to do,” McCabe said. “But he did it because his country needed him. He is an American Hero.”
Reddit limits popular Trump forum for promoting violence
Reddit said Wednesday it had "quarantined" a popular forum of supporters of President Donald Trump, claiming users repeatedly violated platform rules by promoting violence.
The online bulletin board said it took the action against the forum or subreddit known as "The Donald" in response to "repeated rule-breaking behavior" that required its moderators to remove posts that seek to encourage or incite violence.
"Most recently, we have observed this behavior in the form of encouragement of violence towards police officers and public officials in Oregon," according to a statement posted on the forum.
Fox News viewers lose it after ‘horrible monster’ Shep Smith gets emotional over photo of dead migrants
Fox News host Shepard Smith castigated the Trump administration on Wednesday after a heartbreaking photo surfaced showing two dead migrants who had been trying to cross the U.S. southern border.
"This photo is deeply disturbing," Smith warned viewers before showing the photo of a drowned father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande.
"Of course, it is legal to present yourself for asylum in the United States," the Fox News host continued. "Legal under American and legal under international law."
According to Smith, current Trump administration policies "are forcing some who are desperate back home to take the chance at crossing the river."
How a top chicken company cut off black farmers, one by one
The Trump administration has weakened legal protections for farmers and eased off enforcing rules on powerful meat companies.
After years of working as a sheriff’s deputy and a car dealership manager, John Ingrum used his savings to buy a farm some 50 miles east of Jackson, Mississippi. He planned to raise horses on the land and leave the property to his son.
The farm, named Lovin’ Acres, came with a few chicken houses, which didn’t really interest Ingrum. But then a man showed up from Koch Foods, the country’s fifth-largest poultry processor and one of the main chicken companies in Mississippi. Koch Foods would deliver flocks and feed — all Ingrum would have to do is house the chicks for a few weeks while they grew big enough to slaughter. The company representative wowed Ingrum with projections for the stream of income he could earn, Ingrum recalled in an interview.