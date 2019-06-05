Ex-Tea Party lawmaker roasts ’emasculated’ Marco Rubio for backing Trump’s tariffs

President Donald Trump sent shock waves throughout the GOP when he announced he wanted to increase tariffs on Mexico. Trump promised that he would increase tariffs by June 10th if Mexico did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S.

However, on Wednesday, former Republican congressman turned right-wing radio personality Joe Walsh, slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his “emasculated” views on tariffs.

Rubio tweeted that Trump had no other choice but to impose tariffs on Mexico.

“I don’t generally like tariffs either. But what alternative do my GOP colleagues have to get #Mexico to secure its southern border, use the Isthmus of Tehuantepec to screen northbound rail cars & vehicles & act on intel we provide on human traffickers?” he tweeted.

I don’t generally like tariffs either. But what alternative do my GOP colleagues have to get #Mexico to secure its southern border,use the Isthmus of Tehuantepec to screen northbound rail cars & vehicles & act on intel we provide on human traffickers? https://t.co/9qNiRN4Mek — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 5, 2019

Walsh slammed Rubio for acting like a typical Republican by refusing to stand up to Trump.