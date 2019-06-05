Quantcast
Ex-Tea Party lawmaker roasts 'emasculated' Marco Rubio for backing Trump's tariffs

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump sent shock waves throughout the GOP when he announced he wanted to increase tariffs on Mexico. Trump promised that he would increase tariffs by June 10th if Mexico did not decrease the flood of immigration into the U.S.

However, on Wednesday, former Republican congressman turned right-wing radio personality Joe Walsh, slammed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for his “emasculated” views on tariffs.

Rubio tweeted that Trump had no other choice but to impose tariffs on Mexico.

“I don’t generally like tariffs either. But what alternative do my GOP colleagues have to get #Mexico to secure its southern border, use the Isthmus of Tehuantepec to screen northbound rail cars & vehicles & act on intel we provide on human traffickers?” he tweeted.

Walsh slammed Rubio for acting like a typical Republican by refusing to stand up to Trump.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Trump could actually lose Texas in 2020 — here's why

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that President Donald Trump is surprisingly vulnerable in the red state of Texas -- and it may not be an outlier.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the new poll puts former Vice President Joe Biden four points ahead of Trump in the Lone Star State, which he won by nine points in 2016.

The poll also shows that Trump is ahead of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) by just one point and is besting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) by three points.

CNN sues to get Mueller probe witness memos from the FBI

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

CNN has filed a lawsuit against the FBI in an effort to obtain witness memos from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

According to the network, it is seeking "memos documenting what about 500 witnesses" told Mueller and his team during the probe. These memos, writes CNN, are the "backbone" of the special counsel's final report.

CNN first filed a records request for the memos with the FBI back in March, which was when Mueller turned in his report to the Department of Justice. However, the FBI has not yet responded to the request, which CNN says has forced it to take the bureau to court.

Activism

WATCH: Texas school cuts mic on valedictorian after she says names of black men killed by alleged racists

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

Valedictorian Rooha Hagher said that officials at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas cut her microphone after she spoke out on behalf of black men whose deaths were allegedly caused by racism.

Hagher explained to KXAS that she and her family moved from Iran when she was 12 to escape religious persecution.

"So it felt really surreal just because to think that around 3 years ago and now, I’m here, like, making As, writing essays and now being the valedictorian of my class," Hagher explained.

