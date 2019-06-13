Fox host points out exactly how Trump’s comments violate the law after Republican insists ‘Trump is a president of the law’
A Republican congressman on Thursday insisted that President Donald Trump had done nothing wrong by admitting that he might accept help from foreign operatives in an election.
“This president follows the law. He has done nothing wrong. This is Democrats trying to swing from the left side at the wind with literally a very sad rhetoric. When I heard [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounce Trump], I was stunned and saddened. President Trump is a president of the law, by the law, and of the people,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) during an appearance on Fox News.
“Not just the speaker. Lindsey Graham called it a mistake this morning,” Fox News host Eric Shawn pointed out.
“Let me read you the federal law about donations. It says: It shall be unlawful for a foreign national directly or indirectly to make a donation of money or other thing of value or to make or express an implied promise to make a contribution or donation in connection to a federal, state or local election.”
“A thing of value could be information. It’s against the law and here you have the president in the Oval Office saying maybe I would do it. Although, it is hypothetical,” Shawn explained.
But Fleischmann doubled down.
“The president has made it clear, he has in the past complied with the law as do members of Congress. We’re all governed by federal election laws. They need to be upheld. He will uphold them, he has done that in the future,” the Republican congressman replied, adding that the entire situation “was an act of despair by not only the Speaker but Democrats.”
US bishops approve changes to Church law on sex abuse reporting
The Catholic Church in the United States, which has been rocked in recent years by child sex abuse scandals and investigations, on Thursday approved a papal document that requires clergy to report suspicions of sexual assault.
At a meeting of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore, participants approved by a large majority the changes to the US catechism, which also reinforces systems in place for victims to signal alleged abuse.
The "motu proprio" -- a legal document issued under Pope Francis's personal authority -- declares that anyone who has knowledge of abuse, or suspects it, is "obliged to report (it) promptly" to the Church, using "easily accessible systems."
Internet dances on Kellyanne Conway’s White House grave after firing order: ‘Time’s up girl, bye!’
Twitter commenters reacted with equal measures of glee and skepticism after the Office of Special Counsel recommended the firing of senior presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway for violations of the Hatch Act.
On Thursday, investigators in the government watchdog office described Conway as a “repeat offender” of the law prohibiting employees in the executive branch of the federal government from engaging in some forms of political activity.
The recommendation specifically noted that Conway -- one of President Donald Trump's most vocal and avid defenders -- should be removed from the federal payroll.
Whoopi Goldberg freaks out Meghan McCain with warning about a Trump ‘coup’
Whoopi Goldberg sent a chill down Meghan McCain's spine with a dark warning that President Donald Trump could be engaged in a coup against American democracy.
Trump admitted he would accept the type of foreign campaign assistance he has repeatedly denied getting during the 2016 election, and Goldberg said his words should serve as a wakeup call.
"It makes me nervous," she said. "This, to me, is a prelude to a coup, this is how coups happen. People say, we're going to let this go. No, that's how this happens -- you're in a new country that you don't recognize but you're stuck in, and so I think that someone needs to be really, really clear about what it is to break the law."