Fox’s Shep Smith unloads on Mike Pence for defending the squalor at Trump’s migrant camps — and compares it to a war crime
Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday blasted the Trump administration for arguing that migrant children did not need to have access to soap and toothbrushes.
The Fox News host noted that Vice President Mike Pence was questioned on Sunday about the lack of basic amenities at detention facilities holding migrant children.
Pence did not answer the question, Smith said.
“Just last week, a Justice Department attorney argued that they don’t necessarily need to provide migrant children with soap and toothbrushes for them to be safe and sanitary. Soap and toothbrushes not necessary for safe and sanitary conditions,” he remarked, before showing a clip of the lawyer in federal court.
“Soap and toothbrushes are not optional for children in detention. They are necessary,” Smith said.
“Were these particular children prisoners of war rather than innocent children, failure to provide those necessities would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Yet President Trump claims his administration is doing a fantastic job under the circumstances.”
‘Who are these people?’: Nicolle Wallace baffled by the ‘zombies’ who carry out Trump’s policies
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was mystified on Monday by how Donald Trump administration officials can morally justify their "horrific" conduct.
"There is a stench," Wallace noted. "Those are the powerful words written to describe the humanitarian crisis at the border now resulting in the suffering of children and infants as the president and his administration concoct a toxic brew of political opportunism and operational incompetence."
"Blockbuster reporting from multiple news organizations drawing our attention to the tragedy unfurling on U.S. soil at the direction of the Trump Administration," she noted.
Trump keeps talking about the last military standoff with Iran — Here’s what really happened
In 2016, 10 sailors were captured by Iran. Trump is making it a political issue. Our investigation shows that it was a Navy failure, and the problems run deep.
Just before sunset on Jan. 12, 2016, 10 American sailors strayed into Iranian territorial waters in the Persian Gulf, a navigation error with potentially grave consequences. On their way to a spying mission, the Americans had set sail from Kuwait to Bahrain. It was a long-distance trek that some senior commanders in the Navy’s 5th Fleet had warned they were neither equipped nor trained to execute.
CNN
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin stunned that Trump fans don’t care how many women accuse him of assault
CNN's Brooke Baldwin on Monday expressed astonishment that journalist E. Jean Carroll's rape allegations against President Donald Trump haven't gotten more attention.
During a discussion with CNN's Gloria Borger, Baldwin broke down how a shocking number of women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against the president, who was also caught on camera bragging about sexually assaulting women in the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape from 2006.