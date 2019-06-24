Fox’s Shep Smith unloads on Mike Pence for defending the squalor at Trump’s migrant camps — and compares it to a war crime

Fox News host Shepard Smith on Monday blasted the Trump administration for arguing that migrant children did not need to have access to soap and toothbrushes.

The Fox News host noted that Vice President Mike Pence was questioned on Sunday about the lack of basic amenities at detention facilities holding migrant children.

Pence did not answer the question, Smith said.

“Just last week, a Justice Department attorney argued that they don’t necessarily need to provide migrant children with soap and toothbrushes for them to be safe and sanitary. Soap and toothbrushes not necessary for safe and sanitary conditions,” he remarked, before showing a clip of the lawyer in federal court.

“Soap and toothbrushes are not optional for children in detention. They are necessary,” Smith said.

“Were these particular children prisoners of war rather than innocent children, failure to provide those necessities would be a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Yet President Trump claims his administration is doing a fantastic job under the circumstances.”