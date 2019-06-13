‘Great lawyer!’ Trump praises Michael Flynn’s new Mueller-hating attorney — a frequent Fox News guest

President Donald Trump praised his disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn’s new attorney — a staunch critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and a Trump campaign adviser, agreed to cooperate with Mueller as part of a guilty plea for lying to FBI investigators about his discussions of sanctions with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration.

He recently fired his attorneys, as he awaits sentencing, and hired former prosecutor Sidney Powell — a frequent Fox News guest who has described Mueller’s team as “creeps on a mission” and urged Flynn to withdraw his guilty plea.

General Michael Flynn, the 33 year war hero who has served with distinction, has not retained a good lawyer, he has retained a GREAT LAWYER, Sidney Powell. Best Wishes and Good Luck to them both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Legal experts have speculated that Flynn may be planning to withdraw his guilty plea or fishing for a presidential pardon.

Trump’s former attorney John Dowd left a recently released voice mail with Flynn’s attorney in November 2017, days before his guilty plea, signaling the possibility of a pardon and asking for information about his cooperation with the investigation.

It’s not clear what prompted the president’s tweet about Powell, who was mentioned the previous evening on Fox New host Sean Hannity’s show.