Quantcast
Connect with us

Here are 5 questions Robert Mueller must answer during his Congressional hearings

Published

10 mins ago

on

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying publicly before Congress on July 17th, the chairs of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees announced on Tuesday.

The special counsel had fought against testifying but was subpoenaed to compel his attendance.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the announcement on Twitter, which uses said was “Finally #MuellerTime.”

During the questioning, here are five outstanding questions Mueller will expect to be asked.

Why was Donald Trump never questioned?

The special counsel’s office submitted written questions to Trump, who refused to answer every single question involving obstruction of justice. The investigators, however, never had a face-to-face questioning of Trump.

Expect Mueller to be asked why, especially considering Trump’s mindset was critical for the obstruction of justice investigation detailed in volume two of the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Are 1,000 former prosecutors correct that Trump would have been charged were he not president?

Over one thousand former prosecutors have concluded that Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice were he not the sitting president of the United States.

Expect Mueller to be asked if he agrees with their prosecutorial judgment on the question.

Is there a sealed indictment for unindicted co-conspirator Trump for the hush money payments?

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump was essentially listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in Michael Cohen’s conviction for violating campaign finance law with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Mueller should anticipate questions of whether there is a sealed indictment to hold Trump accountable following his time in office.

What happened to the counter-intelligence investigation into Trump?

In 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump. That investigation, however, has vanished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Schiff has said the Intelligence Committee has not been briefed on the investigation for more than a year and it was not listed in the Mueller report.

Did you intend to leave the prosecutorial decision to AG Barr on obstruction of justice?

Attorney General Bill Barr released a highly-criticized summary of the Mueller report weeks before the redacted report was released.

In the report, Mueller explained that he did not make a prosecutorial decision on charging obstruction of justice because the current Department of Justice rules prevent the indictment of the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barr, however, did make a decision and essentially cleared Trump of obstruction of justice.

Whether that was the intention of Mueller will likely be a topic of questioning.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 5 questions Robert Mueller must answer during his Congressional hearings

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying publicly before Congress on July 17th, the chairs of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees announced on Tuesday.

The special counsel had fought against testifying but was subpoenaed to compel his attendance.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Finally #MuellerTime’: Internet celebrates Mueller’s upcoming public testimony on Russia investigation

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees announced that special counsel Robert Mueller will publicly testify about the Russia investigation's findings before Congress.

Quickly, the internet reacted to the news:

This will really matter, even if Mueller merely repeats what he said in his report. The vast majority of Americans have never read it. https://t.co/ZuRHqbRAEv

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Quit trying to make Jared happen’: Ivanka ripped for praising her husband’s DOA peace plan for the Middle East

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

First daughter and senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump was mercilessly ridiculed on Tuesday after praising the so-called "peace plan" for the Middle East created by her husband, Jared Kushner.

The couple, known as Javanka, have been highly criticized for having had no government experience prior to joining the administration and needing presidential intervention after being unable to obtain security clearances.

Ivanka tweeted a quote from her husband at the "Peace to Prosperity workshop today in Bahrain" and urged her Twitter followers to watch his full speech.

Kushner's plan was rejected by the Palestinians before even being released.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link