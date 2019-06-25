Here are 5 questions Robert Mueller must answer during his Congressional hearings

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will be testifying publicly before Congress on July 17th, the chairs of the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees announced on Tuesday.

The special counsel had fought against testifying but was subpoenaed to compel his attendance.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the announcement on Twitter, which uses said was “Finally #MuellerTime.”

Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress pursuant to subpoena. Russia attacked our democracy to help Trump win. Trump welcomed and used that help. As Mueller said, that should concern every American. And now, every American will get to hear directly from Mueller.

During the questioning, here are five outstanding questions Mueller will expect to be asked.

Why was Donald Trump never questioned?

The special counsel’s office submitted written questions to Trump, who refused to answer every single question involving obstruction of justice. The investigators, however, never had a face-to-face questioning of Trump.

Expect Mueller to be asked why, especially considering Trump’s mindset was critical for the obstruction of justice investigation detailed in volume two of the report.

Are 1,000 former prosecutors correct that Trump would have been charged were he not president?

Over one thousand former prosecutors have concluded that Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice were he not the sitting president of the United States.

Expect Mueller to be asked if he agrees with their prosecutorial judgment on the question.

Is there a sealed indictment for unindicted co-conspirator Trump for the hush money payments?

President Trump was essentially listed as an unindicted co-conspirator in Michael Cohen’s conviction for violating campaign finance law with hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

Mueller should anticipate questions of whether there is a sealed indictment to hold Trump accountable following his time in office.

What happened to the counter-intelligence investigation into Trump?

In 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation opened a counter-intelligence investigation into Trump. That investigation, however, has vanished.

Rep. Schiff has said the Intelligence Committee has not been briefed on the investigation for more than a year and it was not listed in the Mueller report.

Did you intend to leave the prosecutorial decision to AG Barr on obstruction of justice?

Attorney General Bill Barr released a highly-criticized summary of the Mueller report weeks before the redacted report was released.

In the report, Mueller explained that he did not make a prosecutorial decision on charging obstruction of justice because the current Department of Justice rules prevent the indictment of the president.

Barr, however, did make a decision and essentially cleared Trump of obstruction of justice.

Whether that was the intention of Mueller will likely be a topic of questioning.