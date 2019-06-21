Quantcast
Connect with us

Hope Hicks’ refusal to talk made Don McGahn and other Trump aides’ legal woes worse — here’s how

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at Politico, the White House’s use of a lawyer to stand by and block any Congressional lawmaker questions posed to former Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks ended up giving investigating Democrats the reason they were looking for to skip playing nice with ex-Trump officials and head straight to the courts with an ironclad case.

In an interview with the Politico, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Hicks refusal to answer — and the White House’s obstruction — is the smoking gun that Democrats will use to get a judge to compel former Trump counsel Don McGahn to answer questions when called.

“It very much played into our hands,” Nadler claimed on Thursday. “It’s one thing to tell a judge blanket immunity is not a right thing. It’s another thing when a judge can see what that means in actuality, and how absurd it is.”

According to the top Democrat, he is working with House counsel to draft a lawsuit that will drag McGahn into court in the belief that after a judge rules against McGahn on executive privilege, other aides to the president will have no legal standing to ignore subpoenas.

Nadler also noted that Hicks could be called back and be forced to answer the 155 questions she ducked in a closed-door hearing.

“That court case is key to everything,” Nadler explained. “[Hicks] will be forthcoming only under legal compulsion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nadler also pointed out that he and other Democrats were well aware of what Hicks would do — and that was part of the plan.

“I understand, obviously, there are people in the press, in Congress and elsewhere saying, ‘Why’d they waste their time with that? What was the point? What’d they accomplish?’” Nadler explained. “We knew this was going to happen. The point of it was to dramatize for the court what the implications of this are.”

You can read more here.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Internet ridicules Trump’s ‘cocked and loaded’ tweet: ‘Isn’t that a Stormy Daniels film?’

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

As one might expect, Twitter users were both amused and appalled on Friday morning when President Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. was "cocked and loaded" before he called off a military assault on Iran.

Confirming -- as well as responding -- to a report that he had called off what could have been a major step into a war with the Middle Eastern country, the president tweeted: "On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights [sic] when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Trump lackey Felix Sater will get hit with subpoena after he skips out on congressional testimony

Published

38 mins ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

Felix Sater, a longtime business associate of President Donald Trump who helped set up the infamous Trump Tower Moscow project during the 2016 presidential campaign, has skipped out on testifying before the House Intelligence Committee and will now be subpoenaed.

Via MSNBC's Kyle Griffin, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's (D-CA) office said that Sater did not show up for his scheduled testimony on Friday morning, despite agreeing to do so.

A House Intelligence Committee spokesman said that "As a result, the Committee is issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 21, 2019

By

 

During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day" analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump's boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base -- and then disabused the president of the notion.

At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn't need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, "I think my base is so strong, I'm not sure I have to do that."

According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.

"Donald Trump doesn't need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected," Avlon smirked as he began. "He said 'I think my base is so strong, I don't think I have to do that,' and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he's governed."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]