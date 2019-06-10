House Republicans buried in ridicule for trying to stop Dems from calling Trump a ‘con man’
House Republicans submitted a list of words they don’t want House Democrats to use in describing President Donald Trump and his alleged behavior — and social media users rained scorn on them.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) posted a photo of the banned word list, which includes “obstruction of justice” and “con man,” ahead of former White House counsel John Dean’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.
Today, @HouseJudiciary is holding a hearing on Presidential Obstruction & Other Crimes. These are the words Republicans have demanded us not to use… #CoverUp #WhatsHeHiding pic.twitter.com/7XIint4svb
— Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) June 10, 2019
The hearing is titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”
Other Twitter users piled on.
Dear @GOP: Today's @HouseJudiciary hearing on the Mueller Report at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET is going to cover OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE by @realDonaldTrump, which is CRIMINAL CONDUCT that also constitutes ABUSE OF POWER and ABUSE OF OFFICE. It's also UN-AMERICAN and UNETHICAL BEHAVIOR. https://t.co/MDfSJgzxLn
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 10, 2019
