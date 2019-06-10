House Republicans buried in ridicule for trying to stop Dems from calling Trump a ‘con man’

House Republicans submitted a list of words they don’t want House Democrats to use in describing President Donald Trump and his alleged behavior — and social media users rained scorn on them.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) posted a photo of the banned word list, which includes “obstruction of justice” and “con man,” ahead of former White House counsel John Dean’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Today, @HouseJudiciary is holding a hearing on Presidential Obstruction & Other Crimes. These are the words Republicans have demanded us not to use… #CoverUp #WhatsHeHiding pic.twitter.com/7XIint4svb — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) June 10, 2019

The hearing is titled “Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes.”

Other Twitter users piled on.

Dear @GOP: Today's @HouseJudiciary hearing on the Mueller Report at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET is going to cover OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE by @realDonaldTrump, which is CRIMINAL CONDUCT that also constitutes ABUSE OF POWER and ABUSE OF OFFICE. It's also UN-AMERICAN and UNETHICAL BEHAVIOR. https://t.co/MDfSJgzxLn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 10, 2019

So these are all the terms that describe him, as agreed upon by the GOP. Don't say them, plaster them everywhere on large poster boards.

Possibly the best self-own ever: YOU MAY NOT SAY THESE THINGS THAT WE IMMEDIATELY THINK OF WHEN WE THINK OF OUR PRESIDENT. https://t.co/bsVCYHg4GM — Oliver Griswold (@originalgriz) June 10, 2019

😂 @GOP "demanded"… or what, exactly? What the hell do they think they can effectively do? ?? 😂 HAMMER those words every damn way! — rhonda ashby (@aaashbyrhonda) June 10, 2019

Use ALL of them please. — LCP (@MyPlateauLife) June 10, 2019

But at least we can still say Merry Christmas! — Devin Nunes’ Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) June 10, 2019

that list is just getting started…

To which the House Judiciary hopefully responded with a hearty 🖕. If the shoe fits… What should they get to demand the parts of the vocabulary that are in or out of bounds? — Norman Jefferson (@JeffNorm) June 10, 2019

The complicit & corrupt Republicans are not in any position to demand anything. — Jedi Mike (@JMichaelFlynn2) June 10, 2019

Use them all in one sentence! — Wendy Marino (@wmmarino) June 10, 2019