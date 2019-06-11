How Trump helped reveal the NRA as low-level right-wing grift

There are very, very few silver linings to the Donald Trump presidency. But thanks to the law of unexpected consequences, here is one welcome development that is welcome: The gun industry is being exposed as a massive grift. Never-Trumper Rick Wilson’s principle that everything Trump touches dies is in full force when it comes to the gun lobby. The forces of gun-nuttery backed Trump with an unrivaled fierceness during the 2016 election, but what goes around comes around. In return, they are finding that the aura of invincibility that once surrounded the gun lobby is rapidly fading away.

On Monday, United Sporting Cos., a major firearms distributor, announced it would file for bankruptcy. The company sells guns to major retailers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart, and has fallen deeply into debt because it stocked up on inventory it couldn’t sell.

This bankruptcy exposes, yet again, the dirty secret of the gun industry: It’s basically a big right-wing hustle whose business model depends largely on exploiting white male identity politics and irrational, reactionary fears in order to bilk anxious conservative men out of lots of money.

The United Sporting CEO, Bradley Johnson, admitted in the bankruptcy filings that the company had stocked up heavily in 2016, in anticipation of a likely election victory by Hillary Clinton. The assumption was that if she won, they’d see a run on gun stores by Republican voters. This was not an irrational assumption: Barack Obama’s two election victories had sparked a boom in gun sales, largely driven by white men in red states.

The traditional explanation for this is that gun lovers are “afraid” that the Democrats will immediately ban guns, so they go on a shopping spree ahead of the supposed crackdown. No doubt that’s part of it, but I also suspect there’s more going on. Obama and Clinton both represented symbolic threats to white male dominance. Running out and buying a bunch of firepower is a way for insecure white men, threatened by the idea of diversity and equality, to reassure themselves that they are still dominant and powerful. Guns are quite literally a pacifier for white male anxiety.